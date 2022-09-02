A bunch of roundabouts, road works and infrastructure projects will be coming to Livingston Parish over the next few years, thanks to a big infusion of state money.
Local leaders say that will be helpful in a parish that saw unprecedented population growth in the last decade, bringing problems like traffic and flooding.
As it grapples with that growth, Livingston has taken steps like a temporary pause on major new construction and new zoning laws.
“We have a tremendous amount of need," said State Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr. "I know what it is to be in one of the fastest growing parishes in the state and having to meet the needs of that growth.”
The Denham Springs Republican says lawmakers are starting to recognize some of those needs.
"I would say we probably have as much capital outlay in infrastructure projects going on in the district as we have ever had,” he said.
Revisiting the roundabout
Several roundabouts are either planned or in progress throughout the Denham Springs and Walker areas.
A roundabout at La. 1019 at Magnolia Beach Road, which local leaders have sought for years, finally has funding; it's scheduled for bid soon, Mincey said.
"It should be a great improvement for traffic in that area, but also for safety,” Mincey said.
Another roundabout planned for Walker Road North and Arnold Road is in the design stage. A study of the project was started in 2019 and was completed in the first quarter of this year.
State government set aside $2.5 million for the single-lane roundabout.
Another roundabout at Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road will be put out for bid in spring of 2023.
Meanwhile, the roundabout slated for Juban Road and U.S. Hwy 190 has faced significant challenges.
The project was put out for bid in Feb. 2018. Although it typically takes a year to relocate utilities, they weren't relocated until Feb. 2021.
That led to a contract dispute because of the delay, which hasn't been resolved yet, Mincey said. He hopes the project will be able to resume soon.
Road extensions
This past June, crews finally broke ground on the long-awaited Cook Road Extension that has been in the works for about 12 years.
The project is completely funded and will connect La. 16 to Juban Road at Juban Crossing. The contractor has been "grubbing" the site — cleaning the trees and clearing the right of way.
Juban North Extension, or extending Juban Road from U.S. Hwy 190 to Lockhart Road was fully funded this year. With four lanes and sidewalks, the project is in the design stages.
Mincey said he is currently working with local officials to focus on four of the main "arteries" in the Denham Springs and Walker area: 4-H Club Road, Range Avenue, Juban Road and La. 447.
“Livingston Parish is still a bedroom community, and most of our folks work outside the parish and a lot of them use the interstate," he said. "A lot of those chokeholds are taking place at the interstate.”
A regular monthly meeting with local officials and State Sen. J. Rogers Pope, a Denham Springs Republican, is yielding some headway, Mincey said. Officials are considering roundabouts around Bass Pro Boulevard and Vincent Road, where traffic is often heavy.
"On 4-H Club road we have existing traffic issues now," Mincey said. "There's a tremendous amount of development approved there. We are in the process now of studying 4-H, and that includes the possibility of the roundabouts."
They are also considering "a potential partial interchange at the interstate," he said.
Range Avenue, which is regularly clogged with traffic during rush hour and lunch time, is "about the most complicated one out of the bunch."
“There’s multiple projects that need to tie into each other to improve that whole intersection and we are working on that,” Mincey said.
Other projects include:
- A turn lane for the new Southside K-8 campus that was completed for the start of the new school year
The widening of La. 447 south of I-12 that is funded in capital outlay and is currently in the design process. It will involve widening La. 447 to four lanes to Buddy Ellis Road and then three lanes to Joe May Road.
Broadband build-out
About 40% of Livingston Parish is unserved when it comes to broadband access, according to Mincey.
While a recent grant will provide high-speed internet for about 500 residents and businesses, local officials are also working to bring a cell tower into the parish.
That discussion has been ongoing since 2021, Mincey said. The City of Walker is slated to donate a piece of property for the 500-foot tower. It will ultimately be a $750,000 investment.
With a radius around 35 miles, the tower could potentially serve the whole parish, Mincey said.
"For me, the biggest thing is just frustration that our residents don’t think anything’s taking place," Mincey said. "We actually have a lot of work that’s in progress. I think it’s important we let them know we’re working the issues."