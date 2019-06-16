Mary Bouligny Brown
Miss Mary Bouligny Brown hopes to have a future in political consulting or a slot as a campaign manager, and she's starting off with a robust résumé for the task.
She has served as an intern with U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., both in his campaign and his Washington, D.C., office. She has also served as an intern for Louisiana's first lady, Donna Edwards.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Baldwin Brown of Covington. Her mother is the former Laura Ann Ranieri.
At St. Scholastica Academy, Mary served as student council president, volleyball captain, a student minister, a member of the color guard and was named homecoming queen at St. Paul's High School. She received the Hillary Greve Scholarship, the American Legion Good Citizen and Hoby awards.
The Bayou Bengal is the Chi Omega Panhellenic delegate and is on the Freshman Leadership Council, plus the dean's list, and received the Latter and Blum Scholarship award.
With an eye on politics, she fancies Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" as her favorite book because of the way it pertains to modern times.
In her sub-deb season, she was in the court of Harlequins.