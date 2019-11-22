The Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge is reachable again now that backwater from the Mississippi River has receded.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Friday that it expects to open the refuge this weekend, except those areas beyond the Blue Goose Trail and parking lot. It expects the entire refuge will be open by Thanksgiving.
Hunting will resume beyond the Blue Goose Trail once water levels drop below 24 feet at the Baton Rouge gauge. The gauge stood at 24.55 feet Friday afternoon. Water levels are expected to fall through at least mid-December.
The Fish and Wildlife Service says all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles, for now, are prohibited. At present, the trails cannot support anything other than walking or non-motorized biking. They will reopen to motorized traffic once they dry and are repaird.
Visitors must reach the refuge via a parish servitude that bypasses a damaged portion of Creek Road. Motorized vehicles are not allowed past the first steel bridge over Hardwicks Ditch.
The refuge, in West Feliciana Parish, features one of the nation's tallest bald cypress trees, but access has been limited since the 2016 floods.
Public use regulations are available on line at: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Cat_Island/visit/rules_and_regulations.html