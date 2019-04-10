Herbert Hostler, the new Exalted Ruler for the Slidell Elks Lodge 2321, was installed recently along with the officers and board of trustees.
Other officers installed included Leading Knight Deidre Christian, Loyal Knight Keith Rossignol, Lecturing Knight Alaina Miller, Secretary Wayne Landry, Treasurer Jan McAllister, Esquire Darren Stringer, Chaplain James Coco, Inner Guard Bryan Rhodus and Tiler Kellie Pittman.
Also installed were members of the board of trustees, including Charlesray Neight, William Graff, Randy Bergeron, Lee Guillory and Glenn Lemoine.
An engineer for The Boeing Co. on the Apollo space program, Hostler joined the Slidell Elks Lodge in 1966, one year after its institution. He has served as Exalted Ruler in 1970, 2000 and 2014. He was appointed as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler in 1976 and state president of the Louisiana Elks Association in 1983.