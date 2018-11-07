Four people reported robberies, including one man who was carjacked, across New Orleans since Tuesday afternoon, according to reports from New Orleans police.
Below are details from the incidents via NOPD reports:
A 54-year-old woman said she rode a bike up to an intersection in New Orleans East when an armed man approached and stole her purse. The incident occurred about 1:42 p.m near the intersection of Hammond Road and Flake Avenue. A man identified as Wayne Thornton, 21, was later arrested and booked with armed robbery with a firearm and resisting an officer in connection with the incident. Police said city-owned crime cameras feeding into a monitoring center on the edge of the French Quarter.
Two women working a food truck in the 7th Ward said four men approached and robbed the truck at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The workers complied with the demands for cash and the four men fled the scene, according to an NOPD report.
A 60-year-old man said he was parked at an intersection in the 7th Ward when an armed man ordered him out of his truck and drove off with it. The incident occurred about 8:42 p.m. near the intersection of N. Dorgenois and Columbus streets. The man fled in the truck on N. Claiborne Avenue toward Columbus Street.
A 46-year-old man said he was sitting outside of a bar in Mid-City early Wednesday morning when he was robbed my two men. The incident occurred about 3:07 a.m. in the 3700 block of Banks Street, according to an NOPD report. The two men fled the scene with two cellphones, a pocket knife, keys and wallet, the report said.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Joseph Payne, 21, and Michael Christopher, 24, were booked Tuesday in connection with allegations that they helped rob money and cigarettes from a gasoline station in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue near Bayou St. John the night of Sept. 30, New Orleans court records showed.
• The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office late Tuesday arrested a third suspect in connection with a gunpoint robbery at a home in Meraux a day earlier.
Cory Kelly, 30, was booked in the hold-up in the 2800 block of Munster Boulevard.
Hours after the incident, the Sheriff's Office had booked Cory Catanese, 26, and Jermaine Miller, 37. All face counts of armed robbery.
Four people at the home were robbed by masked men wielding rifles, the Sheriff's Office has said.
• A man was shot in the leg at the corner of St. Anthony and North Miro streets in the 7th Ward about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. The victim took his own ride to the hospital for treatment.