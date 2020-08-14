The Lafayette Regional Airport or other smaller airports around the country could lose American Airlines flights as the airline could pull out of two dozen airports after a deadline on COVID-19 relief passes next month.
American, one of four airlines that fly out of Lafayette, could pull out of 30 small and medium cities next week, according to a report from CNBC on Thursday. The airline is required to maintain minimum levels of service through Sept. 30 under a $25 billion federal aid package that prohibited layoffs until the end of the third quarter.
Cancellations could come as early as next week, one airline executive said.
Air traffic has plummeted in recent months due to the pandemic. At the Lafayette airport, traffic has picked up in June and July but remains well below its pre-COVID totals.
Data from the airport’s website indicates there were just over 8,000 enplanement and deplanements in July, up from the estimated 5,000 in June but nowhere near the 25,000 in July 2019.
Acadiana Business Today: Which Acadiana restaurants won't reopen after coronavirus restrictions ease up?; Housing development in Scott to feature over 100 homes
A housing development planned for the south side of the city of Scott will have over 100 single family lots along with some commercial lots.
The Lafayette Regional Airport or other smaller airports around the country could lose American Airlines flights as the airline could pull out…
Halliburton’s Broussard office is one of several of the company’s properties that will go up for auction Oct. 7-9.
Commercial alterations/repairs
Neel-Schaffer Inc. has named Ting Yi as a senior transportation engineer in the firm’s Lafayette office.