The Lafayette Regional Airport or other smaller airports around the country could lose American Airlines flights as the airline could pull out of two dozen airports after a deadline on COVID-19 relief passes next month.

American, one of four airlines that fly out of Lafayette, could pull out of 30 small and medium cities next week, according to a report from CNBC on Thursday. The airline is required to maintain minimum levels of service through Sept. 30 under a $25 billion federal aid package that prohibited layoffs until the end of the third quarter.

Cancellations could come as early as next week, one airline executive said.

Air traffic has plummeted in recent months due to the pandemic. At the Lafayette airport, traffic has picked up in June and July but remains well below its pre-COVID totals.

Data from the airport’s website indicates there were just over 8,000 enplanement and deplanements in July, up from the estimated 5,000 in June but nowhere near the 25,000 in July 2019.