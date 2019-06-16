Kendallyn Siri Jennings
To coin a phrase, a Girl Scout's work is never done — or such is the case for Miss Kendallyn Siri Jennings.
The Texas debutante hopes to complete her Gold Award in the coming year, along with graduating from high school and gaining acceptance to college.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bethew Bertrand Jennings of Pearland, Texas. Her mother is the former Phashetha Suzanne Allen.
At Lutheran South Academy, Kendallyn is a member of the National Honor Society, the band, cheer team and soccer team. In the Houston Area Model United Nations, she represented the Republic of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
She has received the Scout's Bronze and Silver Awards and is a junior cheer coach and choreographer for the Lady Pearland Texans cheer and drill team.
She has been presented as a Sweetheart by the Bethune Woman's Club of Bryan, Texas.
During Carnival 2020, she will be presented as a debutante of the season at the Young Men Illinois Club ball.