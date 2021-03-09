One Louisiana couple facing medical and financial roadblocks to having a baby will receive a grant for a free cycle of in vitro fertilization through a program called the Gift of Hope, a news release said.
Eligibility requires that couples earn less than $100,000 per year, have no or limited insurance coverage for infertility, and that IVF is medically necessary to conceive.
Applications for the Gift of Hope IVF Grant are open to Louisiana couples and are available to download from fertilityanswers.com. The deadline to apply is April 23.
One in 8 American couples face infertility each year, yet only a quarter to a third of health care insurers offer coverage for infertility treatment, the release said. While Louisiana law prohibits the exclusion of insurance coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility, it does not require insurers to cover fertility drugs, inseminations, IVF or other assisted reproductive techniques. This leaves the vast majority of infertile couples struggling with costs not covered by insurance, it added.
“We started the program as a way to help Louisiana couples undergo IVF who could not otherwise afford it,” says John Storment, medical director and founder of Fertility Answers. “So many couples we see with difficulties conceiving need this procedure to build their families. But because the cost is so high and very few insurance policies cover it, low-income earning couples often have to put off or forego building their families. We feel strongly that all couples should have the hope to build their families, no matter their financial situation or insurance coverage.”