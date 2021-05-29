HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University students Makenzie Plaisance, of Hammond, and Jessica Walker, of Denham Springs, were named Outstanding Residents for 2020-21 by the College of Education at its honors convocation May 6.
The college also announced the recipients of departmental honors. The list of students receiving honors includes the following:
BATON ROUGE: Jenny Gautier, Outstanding Graduate in English Education; and Taylor Rising, Outstanding Graduate in Art Education.
DENHAM SPRINGS: Jessica Walker, Outstanding Resident 2020-21.
FOLSOM: Timothy Stafford, Outstanding Graduate in Biology Education.
HAMMOND: Makenzie Plaisance, Outstanding Resident 2020-21; and Grace Walford, Outstanding Graduate in Special Education.
KENNER: Rosa Sanchez, Outstanding Graduate in World Languages Education.
LIVINGSTON: Jessica Nesom, Outstanding Graduate in Middle School Education, 4-8.
MANDEVILLE: Katherine Gunther, Outstanding Graduate in Elementary Education, 1-5.
METAIRIE: Kathryn Yent, Roman Heleniak Award for Social Studies Education.
PONCHATOULA: Sarah Salazar, Outstanding Graduate in Early Childhood Education, PK-3.
PRAIRIEVILLE: Ashley Jarrell, Outstanding Graduate in Art Education.