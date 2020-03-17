Ready, set, game
Haul out the classics — Monopoly, Scrabble and Pictionary — or for young adult board gamers, maybe Munchkin, King of Tokyo and Codenames. For more ideas, visit boardgames.com.
Stick your nose in it
Where's that book that everybody's been raving about and you still haven't read? Now's the time. For recommendations, go to https://www.pbs.org/the-great-american-read/books/#/.
Cooking by committee
Divide up dinner duties with each person making one part of the meal, as in someone outside grilling, another doing veggies on the stove, someone tossing a salad at the other end of the bar (social distancing, remember?) and another whipping up dessert a little later. For recipes, try bonappetit.com.