Grand jury indicts two in June shooting
Two brothers were indicted Thursday in the June slaying of an Alabama man shot in an attempted robbery in Baton Rouge.
Sedrick Lewis, 33, of 3523 Osceola St., and Shatner Lewis, 30, of 854 N. Donmoor Dr., were charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in the death of Sirroy Young.
Young, 33, was shot multiple times June 4 on North Donmoor Drive and died three days later, police said. Police had said the shooting occurred during a drug deal.
The case has been assigned to state District Judge Mike Erwin.
Person injured in shooting
One person was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon near the North Boulevard/Interstate 110 overpass, blocks from downtown Baton Rouge and around the corner from the St. Vincent de Paul homeless shelter.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a Baton Rouge Police spokesman. The person's condition was not known Thursday night.
McKneely said crews responded to the 100 block of South 16th Street about 1 p.m.
Investigators set up a perimeter just north of the North Boulevard overpass near the intersection of North Boulevard and St. Vincent de Paul Drive, which becomes North 16th Street. They placed crime scene markers next to two black pieces of clothing that were left in the street.
The area has long been frequented by homeless residents living in the area or visiting nearby services including the St. Vincent de Paul shelter and the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless.
A large homeless camp occupied the area under the interstate until recently, when the city built a fence to store construction equipment and used that as a chance to offer people federal rehousing funds and help them get off the streets.
However, the Baton Rouge homeless population remains concentrated in that area. Several people staying at the shelter were hanging out near the crime scene tape Thursday afternoon in an empty lot at the corner of Convention Street and St. Vincent de Paul Boulevard.
They reported hearing one or two gunshots but said they didn't see the shooting take place.
Man steps into I-10 traffic, killed
A Denham Springs man was killed Wednesday after he stepped into the path of oncoming traffic on Interstate 10, Louisiana State Police said Thursday morning.
Authorities started investigating after reports of a pedestrian being struck around 7 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 westbound just west of La. 42/Highland Road.
Michael Lemay, 44, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later died, said Senior Trooper Bryan Lee, State Police spokesman.
Investigators determined that Lemay was on the shoulder of I-10 westbound when, "for reasons still under investigation, Lemay walked directly into the path" of a vehicle driven by Francis Barlow, 78, who was traveling in the right lane, Lee said.
Barlow submitted to a chemical test, which showed no signs of impairment, Lee said. A toxicology sample was also taken from Lemay and the results are pending.
Man pulled over for traffic violations threatens trooper
A Baton Rouge driver on Wednesday threatened a Louisiana State Police trooper who had pulled him over, saying he would "do to law enforcement what the shooter did a while back," a police report says.
Melvin J. Amar Jr., 42, referenced the 2016 ambush of Baton Rouge law enforcement officers that left three dead and three more injured and used his hands to gesture as if he were firing a gun, troopers said.
Troopers arrested Amar, of 224 Howard St., Baton Rouge, on counts of simple assault, public intimidation and retaliation, no seat belt, vehicle license required, a drivers license violation and no insurance.
The encounter between Amar and the troopers started around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Burbank Drive and GSRI Avenue. After spotting Amar driving without a license plate and not wearing his seat belt, a trooper made a U-turn and stopped Amar's vehicle.
When the trooper confronted Amar about the infractions, Amar became agitated. He said he didn't need to wear his seat belt because he's an adult, the report says. Amar added that his temporary license plate had flown out the window.
The trooper then discovered that Amar didn't have current insurance on his vehicle, which meant his vehicle would be towed.
As the trooper started writing Amar's traffic ticket, Amar verbally threatened him and gestured as if he were shooting a gun at the trooper, according to the report. A second trooper was called for help.
While Amar was being taken to jail, he told the trooper that he would shoot the trooper's family and that the trooper needed to get "a new place to stay after tonight." He also threatened to sue both troopers, according to the report.
In the report, the trooper also noted that Amar had a baggy of "green leafy material" inside his sock. The trooper also found a Xanax pill underneath the cushions in the back of his unit where Amar had been sitting.
Fight leads to shooting in Baker
A fight that started in a Baker home Monday quickly escalated when an 18-year-old shot his sister's boyfriend, who remains hospitalized, Baker police said.
Chadrick Jarrell's sister told investigators that Jarrell and her boyfriend began fighting at her family's house Monday, Jarrell's arrest report says.
Jarrell punched the boyfriend, starting a brawl between the two, police said. Jarrell then went into his room, grabbed a gun and shot the boyfriend in the stomach. The boyfriend has since had surgery and remains "stable" in the hospital on a ventilator, police said.
Moments before the shooting, a Baker police officer was patrolling on West Azalea Avenue, the police report says, when he heard a gunshot and then saw a woman run out of a home, screaming "he shot him, he shot him."
The officer got his gun and commanded Jarrell to drop his, but Jarrell ran into the woods, the arrest report says.
Officers searched for him using an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office helicopter and dogs, but eventually called off the search because of the weather, the report says.
Jarrell, of 2119 West Azalea Ave., was later arrested and booked into Parish Prison Wednesday on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm and simple battery.