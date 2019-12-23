April Courville: A holidy edition od downtown Lafayette ArtWalk BY APRIL COURVILLE | Contributing writer April Courville Author email Dec 23, 2019 - 2:36 pm Dec 23, 2019 - 2:36 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Patrons shop for artwork Dec. 14 at artwalk in downtown Lafayette. A.Dannette Photography Buy Now Operators of Picture This Image Station test their light setup before the crowds: Brian and Bridgett Savoy A.Dannette Photography Buy Now Emily Borgen, Hugo LaBry and Alyce LaBry enjoy the decorations. A.Dannette Photography Buy Now Michael Hernandez, Brooks Dufriene and James Savage cast their votes on their favorite Christmas tree decorations. A.Dannette Photography Buy Now Norman and Kerri Smith take photos in front of the tree with Kyrie Every. A.Dannette Photography Buy Now Visiting from out of town were Francine Higginbottom, Railyn and Rya Courville. A.Dannette Photography Buy Now The December ArtWalk enjoyed plenty of festive decorations in downtown Lafayette. A.Dannette Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Dec. 14, downtown Lafayette hosted it’s holiday edition ArtWalk along with a Holiday Art Market. Families and art-lovers came out to celebrate the season, enjoy the Christmas tree contest, live music and a little shopping. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April Courville Author email Follow April Courville Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email