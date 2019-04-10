EGG HUNT: Blue Tails Animal Rescue and St. Mark's Episcopal Church will sponsor an Easter egg hunt and pet adoption of rescued animals at noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 3245 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. The free event offers photos with the bunny, barbecue, gumbo and baked goods, games, prizes, pet-product vendors and more. For further information, contact (504) 662-2313 or www.bluetails.org.
EGG HUNT: First Baptist Church of Gretna will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at 100 Gretna Blvd. Children ages infant to grade 6 can enjoy crafts, face painting, stories, the hunt and food.
EGG HUNT: Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman will hold an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Audubon Riverview (known as The Fly.) The free event will have four hunts, starting with children ages 1-3 at 11 a.m.; ages 4-6 at 11:15 a.m.; ages 7- 9 at 11:30 a.m. and ages 10-12 at 11:45 a.m. Participants can exchange the eggs they find for a gift bag filled with candy. Other activities include sack races, face painting and arts and crafts. Children and their parents are encouraged to arrive early and register to receive same-day, free admission to the Audubon Zoo.
EGG HUNT: The New Orleans Museum of Art will hold an Easter egg hunt and family festival at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park. There will be hunts, a petting zoo, face painting, spacewalks, crafts and more. Tickets are $10-$18. For information and tickets, visit www.noma.org.
EGGSTRAVAGANZA: New Orleans Recreation Development Commission will hold multiple Easter Eggstravaganzas. The first two will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Berhman Park, 2529 Gen. Meyer Blvd., Algiers; and another will be the same day and time at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd., eastern New Orleans. The last will be held Saturday, April 20, at the Lafitte Greenway, Mid-City, from North Claiborne to North Carrollton avenues. For more information. visit www.nordc.org.
EASTER FUN: Macaroni Kid West Bank will host an "Egg-citing Spring Fling at Algiers Plaza" at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 4150 Gen. DeGaulle Drive, New Orleans. The free family event includes photo opportunities, a DJ, inflatables, games, arts, a petting zoo and more. For information, visit www.westbank.macaronikid.com.
EGG HUNT: Connect Church of Algiers will host hunts for various age groups at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at 1110 Kabel Drive, New Orleans. There will be a baby and tots place space, inflatables, balloons, face painting and food. To register, visit www.connectalgiers.com/hunt.
SUNRISE SERVICES: Algiers United Methodist Church, 637 Opelousas Ave., New Orleans, plans a slate of services for Easter. At 7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 18 will be the Maundy Thursday service. At 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21, will be the Easter Sunrise Service on the Mississippi River levee at 330 Morgan St. At 11 a.m., the Easter worship service will be held at the church. For information, call (504) 361-1334.
SUNRISE SERVICE: Munholland United Methodist Church will hold an inaugural outdoor sunrise service at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at Bayou Metairie Park at Metairie Road and Labarre Drive. The Community Sunrise Easter Service includes music and a dramatic monologue. Chairs are encouraged at the casual service.