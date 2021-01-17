Leadership Lafayette names Class XXXIV
The Leadership Institute of Acadiana announced the names of 32 people chosen for Leadership Lafayette's Class XXXIV on Monday.
Members of the 2021 class include:
Angelle Adams, Junior League of Lafayette; Kisharra Angelety, 232-HELP Inc.; Gerren Benoit, Robbie Breaux & Team; Cynthia Beverly, AXIS Behavioral Health and Recovery; Noah G. Brandon, Unitech Training Academy; Kalli Christ, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana; Marie Collins, The Family Tree Education, Information and Counseling Center; Lashonda Dean, CGI Technologies and Solutions; Boyer Derise, Good Eats Kitchen; Kimberly Dooley, Ochsner Lafayette General; Mary Farmer-Kaiser, University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Brandon Foster, Pelican State Credit Union; Benjamin Gaines, Gachassin Law Firm; Rachel Gibson, Woman's Foundation Inc.; Zachary Hager, One Acadiana; Rachel Holland, Downtown Development Authority; Katrena Ann King, Acadiana Planning Commission; Shamika Mamou, South Louisiana Community College; Adele Files Mayeaux, Adley Services.
Kramer G. McDaniel, Agape Therapeutic Solutions; Neka S. Mire, 232-HELP Inc.; Angelle B. Pearce, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association; Annie Perret, LHC Group; Alex Prochaska, Jones Walker LLP; Desiree' Provost, Ochsner Lafayette General; Michael L. Roebuck, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission; David Romero, Home Bank; Erin Strenge, Opportunity Machine; Joseph Thibeaux Jr., Crossfit Acadiana/Fuse Media; Alexa Thibodeaux, Townsquare Media of Lafayette; Christina M. Victor, MedImpact Healthcare Systems; Laurence Vincent, Ochsner University Hospital and Clinics.
Leadership Lafayette is an 11-month program established in 1987 to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. The program lays the groundwork for an understanding of the community, sparks community involvement and exposes participants to community leaders, new opportunities and leadership skills.
Topics include education, city and state government, economic development, arts and culture, and social services. Graduates leave the program with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing the region and the potential for a positive civic-engagement.
The program begins with a two-day retreat in February and meets once a month until November.
Consumer, corporate moves outpace inbound
Louisiana had more consumer and corporate migration out of state but was among the 25 states listed as a balanced migration, national moving company Allied Van Lines reported.
The state had 44.9% of its moves inbound with 55.1% leaving, according the company’s annual Magnet States Report, which showed that many people across the country moved for work despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The report also listed the most popular locations people move to and from in the state’s’ top metros. In Lafayette, people often came from Houston, Washington, D.C.; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Santa Rosa, California; and Anaheim, California.
People leaving Lafayette often moved to Houston, the Tampa, Florida, region; Oklahoma City; Corpus Christi, Texas; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Houston was also the top location for people moving to or from Baton Rouge, the report indicated.
The top five destination states for corporate moves were Texas, California, Illinois, Florida and North Carolina, the report indicated, with Houston being the top destination city for the second straight year.
For consumer moves, the top destination states were Florida, Texas, California, Arizona and North Carolina, with Austin, Texas, being the top destination city for consumers two years in a row.
The report aligned with Census Bureau data that indicated counties in the South and West lead the country in population growth.
Carrie Castille named head of NIFA
Carrie Castille has been named director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Trump administration.
Castille, a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and LSU, was assistant professor and agriculture and natural resource leader at LSU prior to serving as associate commissioner and senior adviser to the commissioner for the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. In 2017, she joined USDA as state director for Louisiana Rural Development, and in 2019 was named as the midsouth coordinator for USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation mission area.
Castille was appointed by the USDA secretary to the National Agriculture Research, Extension, Education and Economics advisory board from 2010 until 2017 and served as chair.
In 2017, she was the first female inducted into UL’s College of Engineering Hall of Distinction. She also will be the first female to serve as NIFA director in a non-acting capacity.
“Dr. Castille is a trusted leader in economic development and public policy and has more than 20 years’ experience in the agricultural sector. Her passion for agricultural research, teaching, and extension will enable NIFA to continue its transformation as a premier science agency,” Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “She will bring strong leadership to NIFA as they continue to build and strengthen partnerships with our public land-grant universities and agricultural institutions across the nation.”
UL business students do NASCAR marketing
Professional NASCAR driver Michel Disdier has added extra horsepower to his racing team — a group of University of Louisiana at Lafayette students.
Disdier, who is from France, chose members of the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration’s sales program to lead his U.S. sales and marketing efforts this year, including corporate sponsorship management.
Disdier has established himself as a top competitor on several NASCAR circuits, including the Canadian Tire Series and the Camping World Truck Series. His 2021 season will begin when he races in NASCAR’s NextEra Energy 250 event Feb. 12 at the Daytona International Speedway.
“I’m 100% confident that we will do a great job together and get to the checkered flag on the first position,” he said. “I’m always excited to collaborate with young students. They always bring good energy, different views and smart ideas.”
Students on Disdier's sales team include Allison Gaubert, a management major with a concentration in professional sales, and Morgan Boggs, Megan DeJean and Mackenzie Marze, each marketing majors minoring in professional sales.
Valerie McGehee, a marketing instructor and interim director of the Moody College of Business’ Northwestern Mutual Sales and Research Lab, is the team’s mentor and helps the students coordinate with Disdier’s racing team.
“I am so proud of these students,” she said. “They never hesitated or questioned their ability to take on this work, and they continue to impress me. We have weekly Zoom meetings with Michel to update him on our progress and he has been wonderful to collaborate with.”
Team members said leading sales and marketing efforts for the race car driver will provide invaluable experience. They are also anxious to help Disdier succeed.
Marze, who “loves sports, especially NASCAR,” will oversee sponsorships.
“I have an opportunity to learn how to market, strategize, present and adapt to a whole new culture and brand,” she said.
DeJean, who will direct sales and social media, is looking forward to “taking everything we have been learning throughout college and putting it into practice for a real client.”
Gaubert, who will direct logistics and media, is excited about collaborating with sales team members “to help Michel reach his goals on the racetrack.”
“We all work so well together and are dedicated to this project,” she said.
Boggs’ role will be promotional marketing and branding.
“I’m most excited to get the chance to see him race,” Boggs said. “I’ve never been to NASCAR, but I always watch it on TV with my dad.”
CGI acquires Ohio consulting company
CGI, which employs 500 at its Lafayette location, acquired an Ohio-based company that specializes in high-end technology consulting and services for commercial and government clients.
CGI announced the deal Wednesday with Harris, Mackessy & Brennan Inc., which expands CGI’s footprint in that region and its end-to-end services for clients, company officials said.
HMB’s Professional Services Division brings 165 consultants along with consulting capabilities, a commercial client portfolio and expertise in the utilities market.
In the U.S., CGI has nearly 13,000 consultants and professionals across 80 offices that are organized through a client proximity model, supported by the depth of its international presence, range of services and insights to deliver value locally.
Last year CGI announced it would expand its Lafayette presence by moving into the Versailles building downtown and to house an additional 300 employees.