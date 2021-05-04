On April 28, Capital Area United Way announced the launch of the Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign, which gives residents who have transportation challenges free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites in the capital area with Lyft, a news release said.
Residents can access this transportation assistance or learn more by dialing 211. This effort is made possible through a grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation in partnership with United Way Worldwide and the Louisiana Association of United Ways.
Rides are provided through Lyft ride credits, which you can activate on a Lyft smartphone app. Or call 211 to schedule a ride, subject to Lyft availability.
“Now that the COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 16 and older in Louisiana, we want to help as many people as possible get their shot,” said Michael Tipton, president of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. “Unfortunately, lack of transportation prevents many people who would otherwise sign up from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The program is available in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes. Those who need a ride to get their vaccine should visit lyft.com/vaccine-access and click “get a ride” to see if there are eligible services in the area.