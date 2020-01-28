Exploring the Hidden Music
This live performance at the Pennington Planetarium blends the multimedia work of artist Christopher Janney with area vocalists and dancers, all in observance of American Heart Health Month. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Students of soul
They met in college and now Durand Jones (a Louisiana native) & the Indications are touring the country. The band brings its soulful, harmonizing sound to Mid City Ballroom on Saturday night. Y LA BAMBA shares the bill.
Forget the fairy tale
A young girl and her little brother, dark woods, evil lurking. The new film "Gretel & Hansel," opening in theaters Friday, is a PG-13 terror trip.