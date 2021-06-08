Louisiana Tech University announced graduates from its Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 22-23.
Area graduates include:
Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes
Amite
Jordyn Maddie Neal: Bachelor of Science
Denham Springs
Carly I. Bunch: Master of Arts
Nicholas J. Lipscomb: Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
Lauren Ashley Marchand: Bachelor of Arts
Jonah Neal Thomason: Bachelor of Arts
Anna Marie Wolf: Bachelor of Science, Cyber Engineering
Hammond
Adrian Mark Eugene II: Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Ponchatoula
Jebadiah Ray Kraft: Master of Science Engineering and Technology Management
Rosedale
Matt Joseph Leleux: Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Walker
Chloe Rashay Johnson: Bachelor of Arts
Morgan Alexander King: Bachelor of Science