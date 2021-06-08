Louisiana Tech University announced graduates from its Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 22-23.

Area graduates include:

Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes

Amite

Jordyn Maddie Neal: Bachelor of Science

Denham Springs

Carly I. Bunch: Master of Arts

Nicholas J. Lipscomb: Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering

Lauren Ashley Marchand: Bachelor of Arts

Jonah Neal Thomason: Bachelor of Arts

Anna Marie Wolf: Bachelor of Science, Cyber Engineering

Hammond

Adrian Mark Eugene II: Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Ponchatoula

Jebadiah Ray Kraft: Master of Science Engineering and Technology Management

Rosedale

Matt Joseph Leleux: Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Walker

Chloe Rashay Johnson: Bachelor of Arts

Morgan Alexander King: Bachelor of Science

View comments