BREC has set a number of Christmas and other holiday-themed events to start after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Baton Rouge Zoo will host ZooLights through Dec. 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and running until 8 p.m. The mile-long trail through the zoo passes more than 50 illuminated animal and holiday displays.

Magnolia Mound will host a Creole Christmas and Holiday Fair this Sunday from 1-6 p.m. The antebellum home will feature period demonstrations, folk crafs, carriage rides and a bonfire to welcome Papa Noel.

Gingerbread House decorating will be available at BREC facilities through the first half of the month, each from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Locations and dates are:

Cadillac Street Park, Monday;

Jackson Community Park, Tuesday;

T.D. Bickham Park, Dec. 4;

Anna T. Jordan Community Park, Dec. 5;

Plank Road Park, Dec. 6;

Womack Park, Dec. 10; and 

Antioch Boulevard Park, Dec. 11; and

Ben Burge Park, Dec. 12. For more information, call 225-272-9200.

A nighttime family bike ride will take place between Farr Park and downtown on Dec. 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Outdoor Adventure team and participants start at Farr Park and ride along the levee in a colorful bike parade into downtown, then back.

View comments