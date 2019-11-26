BREC has set a number of Christmas and other holiday-themed events to start after the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Baton Rouge Zoo will host ZooLights through Dec. 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and running until 8 p.m. The mile-long trail through the zoo passes more than 50 illuminated animal and holiday displays.
Magnolia Mound will host a Creole Christmas and Holiday Fair this Sunday from 1-6 p.m. The antebellum home will feature period demonstrations, folk crafs, carriage rides and a bonfire to welcome Papa Noel.
Gingerbread House decorating will be available at BREC facilities through the first half of the month, each from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Locations and dates are:
Cadillac Street Park, Monday;
Jackson Community Park, Tuesday;
T.D. Bickham Park, Dec. 4;
Anna T. Jordan Community Park, Dec. 5;
Plank Road Park, Dec. 6;
Womack Park, Dec. 10; and
Antioch Boulevard Park, Dec. 11; and
Ben Burge Park, Dec. 12. For more information, call 225-272-9200.
A nighttime family bike ride will take place between Farr Park and downtown on Dec. 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Outdoor Adventure team and participants start at Farr Park and ride along the levee in a colorful bike parade into downtown, then back.