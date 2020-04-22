Jesse Reaux describes himself as a musician, manager and painter — and he seems to be genuinely good at all of them. He plays in The Rayo Brothers band alongside his brother Daniel and bandmates Lance Kelehan and Jordan Ardoin. Check out their new song, "Love, Undead"; there is a great video recorded live at KRVS on YouTube. You can find out more about them at rayobrothers.com and on Facebook. No one makes a banjo sound quite like him.
Jesse is also part of Aeronautical Pioneer with Kieran McIntosh (again, hunt them down on Facebook). They are doing some exciting stuff you will want to know about.
Jesse is obviously talented, intelligent and one of the nicest guys around. He is recently married to fellow musician, Nikia Sayre. Hanging out in their house must be ridiculously creative. She gets the credit for the photo this week too.
What was your first job? Painting houses with my dad when I was 13 years old.
Describe a typical day in your life. Normally my schedule is all over the place, depending on when I have shows, rehearsals, studio sessions, etc. The COVID-19 shutdowns have forced a more regular schedule on me, and I also have to spend more time on the painting job since the music business is temporarily dried up. So this is my COVID-19 schedule:
7 a.m. — wake up, work out or practice banjo
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — painting
5 to 8 p.m. — family time (go outdoors, go for a run, play games, eat dinner, watch a movie)
8 to 10 p.m. — music time (practice, songwriting, administrative/business stuff, or session with band)
What advice would you give the younger you? Travel more and spend more time playing music
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I can’t think of a specific event, but I’ve spent a lot of time with Marines, especially from 15 to 22 years old. My grandfather was a WWII Marine vet, I was in a Marine Corps League youth program, and I went to Marine Corps Officer Candidate School. Afterward, I didn’t end up taking a commission to stay in the Corps. But the Marines I met over those years shaped me in a big way — they taught me a lot about self-discipline, responsibility, how to do difficult things, and how to take on leadership roles.
What values do you live by? Truth and virtue
What do you most appreciate? A loud banjo with clean tone
What is your favorite journey? A journey through Iceland. It looks like another planet.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In the mountains, any mountains
What living figure most inspires you? Jocko Willink
What was the best advice you were ever given? Don’t be in a hurry
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Mere Christianity" by C.S. Lewis and "Gulag Archipelago" by Alexander Solzhenitsyn
What is the best thing about where you live? Strong community and family ties
How do you "let the good times roll"? Grilled meat, single malt scotch and good conversation
What did you want to be when you grew up? When I was probably 10 years old I wanted to be a lawyer. I wasn’t interested in the law, I just wanted to drive a Jaguar.
What is your motto? “Discipline equals freedom” — borrowed from Jocko Willink
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who was there when people needed me.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I don’t doubt myself. I accept that anything I want to do might not turn out to be 100% successful. Then I start working on it. Because I’ll still be better off by reaching 1% of the goal than by never trying. And I’ll learn something valuable no matter what happens.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Music, discipline, seeking wisdom
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Actually”
What is your favorite word? Discombobulate
What do you collect? Books, musical instruments, and hiking gear. Too many things.
What food could you live on for a month? Peanut butter
What would you change about yourself? I’d like to be able to fly
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? A Louis L’amour character — maybe one of the Sacketts.
Describe yourself in five words. Driven, dependable, student, husband, father
What is your idea of happiness? Having a goal to move toward
What is your favorite movie? "Nacho Libre"
What music defines who you are? Bluegrass
Who is your style icon? Carey Grant
What do you most regret? I don’t have any regrets. But if I had to change one thing about my past, it would be to stay in the Marine Corps and serve at least a few years.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is the best band you’ve ever seen live?
What would the answer be? Punch Brothers