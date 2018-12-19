Frank Scelfo promised to build his Southeastern Louisiana program on in-state talent and fulfilled that pledge with his first recruiting class haul on Wednesday’s early signing day.
The Lions welcomed 20 Louisiana players among the 23 that signed letters of intent and could add more when the Feb. 6 period rolls around. Scelfo, who was hired last January, spent much of the past 11 months setting up for Wednesday’s group.
“We put a lot of emphasis on it during the spring, really going back and cross-checking,” said Scelfo, whose team finished 4-7. “We’ve got a lot of Louisiana ties on my staff, myself included. We’re good friends with coaches in the area.”
The Lions went for defense, including Baton Rouge-area players Jaylin Armwood of Catholic High and Michael Henderson of Madison Prep. Of the 17 defensive players signed, there are seven defensive backs and six linebackers.
Scelfo said the Lions desperately needed more athletes on a defense the wasn’t even two-deep with scholarship players last season, lacking the physical style of play he deems critical. He said he’s got an idea some of the players will grow into other positions.
Asked to single out certain players, Scelfo said: “I like ’em all. We’ve got some safeties; some true corners and some corners that might grow into safeties; and some safeties that could drop down into linebackers. The big thing is to identify, then evaluate, recruit, and the biggest of all is develop. That’s on us to develop them, maximize who they are each day.”
Armwood is one who fits the bill. He was a cornerback at a Catholic program with two state titles and a runner-up finish in the past four seasons. Last year he had 52 tackles, 13 pass breakups and an interception.
Henderson (5-foot-11, 251 pounds) could help make the Lions more physical against the run. He was an all-district athlete in football and track (shot put).
“He excelled,” Scelfo said of Armwood. “He has the ability to grow into a safety or a nickel. He has the ideal length and size you want at the cornerback position at 6-2 and 184.
“We didn’t have the size this year. (Inside linebacker) Tamarcus Russell a heck of a player for us, our leading tackler. But he is 205 pounds and at times got swallowed up. Mike (Henderson) gives us opportunity to solidify run defense, hopefully hold up and stand in there in the middle.
Among the six offensive players signed was quarterback Mason Schucker of Hutchinson Community College and Searcy High School in Arkansas.
Schucker (6-4, 207) was academically qualified a year ago but chose the junior college route to improve his chances. He passed for 1,388 yards and 13 TDs last season and had high school career totals of 6,011 yards and 62 scores.
Schucker also comes in with three years of eligibility and a redshirt season if necessary. Lions returning quarterback Chason Virgil will be a senior in 2019.
“Coming out felt his best option was to go somewhere and play right away and put himself back on the market,” Scelfo said. “He’s an excellent student. He was in to visit this past weekend. His dad is a former coach, and his mother is a schoolteacher. He made a good impression on us as to who he is.”