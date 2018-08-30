Two Denham Springs Police officers will receive one-day suspensions without pay after internal affairs investigations found one officer was evicted from his apartment and the other used a racial slur, according to Mayor Gerard Landry.

Landry decided on the discipline after both officers faced closed, pre-disciplinary hearings before him Thursday morning.

The results of internal affairs investigations released to The Advocate under a public records request revealed that Detective Brandon Johnson had been irresponsible, while Sgt. Gerald Parker had used a racial slur.

Neither officer returned a call for comment to publicly listed numbers on Thursday afternoon.

According to the internal affairs reports, the investigation into Johnson began after he was evicted from his apartment outside the city limits of Denham Springs for falling behind on rent.

The apartment complex manager called the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office to report that the facilities manager had found marijuana, a grinder, and a broken bong inside the apartment after the detective moved out.

Sheriff's deputies responded, but the investigation was turned over to Denham Springs Police.

In an interview with police, Johnson denied knowing where the marijuana came from. He also tested negative for any drugs.

While the internal affairs investigation was ongoing, Johnson overheard Parker, the officer investigating his case, saying aloud that something was "n*****-rigged."

Johnson, who, according to the city's police chief, is biracial, reported the comment to the chief, and asked that another supervisor be assigned to his case.

Police Chief Shannon Womack transferred the internal affairs case to another officer and opened a probe into the racial slur.

Parker admitted in an interview with police that he made the comment, but he said it was not directed at Johnson. Johnson told police that he also did not believe the comment was directed at him and wanted only that he receive a new officer on his case.

"We don't tolerate any form of racism, but the comment was not directed to the officer, it was directed to a piece of paper, of copier paper that was copied incorrectly," Landry said.

"We've never had a derogatory statement issue with this officer ever after 29 years of service. He never intended to offend anybody or mistreat anyone, and most importantly, the officer who filed the complaint didn't believe the defending officer had a problem with his race, he just wanted him removed from his investigation," Landry said.

Asked to comment on the suspension for Johnson, Landry said it reflected the financial responsibility issue. The investigation was unable to prove the drugs belonged to Johnson, he said.