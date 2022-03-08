Following another threatening and destructive hurricane season in south Louisiana, Ascension Parish government is seeing a sharp increase in its property insurance expenses for the new year and has had to resort to obtaining less coverage and tapping multiple insurers to spread out risk, the parish's agent said.
Total expenses for property, equipment, terrorism and crime coverage are expected to exceed $1.95 million, around a 41% increase from the prior year.
Hurricane Ida caused $36 billion in insured losses, the second most for any hurricane in U.S. history, according to the Insurance Information Institute, an insurance industry trade group. Early modeling estimates put Louisiana's losses at $18 billion, according to the firm Karen Clark and Co.
The Category 4 storm, which killed 26 people, is one of 19 named storms that made landfall in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021 and was part of a hurricane season that had 21 named storms, third-most in history, the National Weather Service says.
Ascension insurance agent Bret Hughes recently told parish officials that property insurance rates, despite less overall coverage, went up 50% and contributed most to the overall expenditure increases along with auto coverage, which went up about 14%.
John Gallagher, executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association, said Ascension's experience is no different from many cities' and towns' this year. They are also reporting similar experiences with their insurers after Hurricane Ida slammed the Louisiana coast on Aug. 29, following a run of other destructive hurricanes over the past two to three years.
LMA member communities across the state are telling the association, which has its own third-party risk management pool for other kinds of insurance needs, that property insurance costs are going up and many insurers are getting out of the municipal property market because of Ida and past storms.
"We're looking at possibly getting involved," Gallagher said, "and providing the coverage since regular insurance companies are getting out."
Ascension wasn't hit as hard as some parts of the state by Ida. Parish government had less than $300,000 in losses.
But, in this overall environment, Hughes said he couldn't find one insurer to provide all of the $153 million in property coverage that the parish had last year, despite reaching out to more than 40 companies. A leading broker for other local governments, U.S. Risk, is being told the same thing that he was told by insurers, Hughes added.
"We were literally told by every market we went to, 'You cannot get $153 million in coverage this year for Ascension Parish. It is not possible. You need to figure out, Bret, what's your worst-case scenario and insure that,'" Hughes, owner of Hughes Insurance Services, told the Parish Council Thursday night in Donaldsonville.
Hughes said his firm had insurance companies and the parish's broker model the amount of loss risk that the parish faces, and he used those models to set the amount of coverage necessary.
Hughes added that his firm wanted to see what the cost would be if, in an extremely rare case, both the new parish courthouse and the parish administrative complex were destroyed at the same time by something a like a tornado. Both buildings are next door to each other on East Worthey Street in Gonzales across from East Ascension High School.
The cost would be $50 million, a level of damage that risk modeling showed has a 1 in 10,000 chance of happening. Hughes' firm settled on that level of coverage, which is about one-third of what the parish had last year.
"So, we've got enough coverage, from a total insured value, to cover those two buildings if both of them get destroyed by a tornado," he said.
The coverage level is about $20 million more than a 1 in 1,000 damage risk determined by the modeling, which Hughes referenced as a bench mark.
But, to provide even the lowered level of coverage, Hughes had to have 11 different insurers share in the risk, a practice known as "layering" coverage.
Each company will handle only set amounts of risk in $2.5 million and $5 million increments. In the event of significant damages, once one company's coverage is used up, the next company in line is on the hook for payouts.
This layering and the fact that Hughes was seeking approval for the plan on March 3, two days after the parish's policies expired, prompted concerns from some council members.
Council member Travis Turner, who does civil plaintiff's attorney work, noted that layered policies can often lead to disputes among insurers about who is supposed to pay. Council member Corey Orgeron questioned why the council wasn't given enough time to evaluate the proposals and was being put in a position — with expired policies — of having to vote for the current proposal or risk not having insurance.
Hughes said he had briefed some council members and administration officials in advance about what was coming but said he has to wait on insurers to respond before he can come to the council. He said he would try to get information out to the council more quickly next year.