lsuwomen.112119 HS 491.JPG
LSU guard Jailin Cherry (1) drives past Southeastern guard Celica Sterling (20), Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

2020-21 LSU women's basketball roster

0 Awa Trasi F 6-1 Sr. Tolouse, France

All-Louisiana team Newcomer of the Year in 2020

1 Jailin G Cherry 5-8 Sr. Pascagoula, Miss.

Started 14 games last season, averaged 5.8 ppg

2 Tiara Young G 5-8 So. Shreveport

Averaged 16.7 minutes and 4.8 ppg as freshman

3 Khayla Pointer G 5-7 Sr. Marietta, Ga.

Has career totals of 934 points and 341 assists

4 Destini Lombard G 5-9 Fr. New Iberia

Had 1,182 points and 661 rebounds career at Hightower HS

10 Ryann Payne G 5-7 Jr. Valencia, Calif.

Transfer from TCU, will sit out 2020-21 season

11 Emily Ward F 5-11, So. Bossier City

Walk-on who played in five games last year

12 Treasure Thompson F 6-2 Fr. Joliet, Ill.

No. 3 forward from Illinois as a recruit

14 Sarah Shematsi G/F 6-2 Jr. Annecy, France

No. 7 junior college prospect in the nation

15 Ajae Petty F 6-1 Fr. Baltimore

High school was 22-1 before pandemic shutdown

21 Domonique Davis G 5-6 Fr. DeRidder

Had 10 points, five assists vs. Memphis last year

22 Amirah O’Neal F 6-1 Fr. Los Angeles

Preferred walk-on and daughter of Shaquille O’Neal

23 Karli Seay G 5-7 Sr. Flossmoor, Ill.

Eleven career starts, nine last season

24 Faustine Aifuwa F 6-5 Sr. Dacula, Ga.

Third in the SEC in blocked shots with 63 last year

25 Rakell Spencer F 5-10 Sr. New Orleans

Limited to 18 games last year by injury

32 Jalaysha Thomas F 6-0 Jr. Ocala, Fla.

Made nine of 12 field goal attempts last year

35 Sharna Ayres G 5-10 Fr. Melbourne, Australia

Transfer from Marquette, sat out last season

