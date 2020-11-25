2020-21 LSU women's basketball roster
0 Awa Trasi F 6-1 Sr. Tolouse, France
All-Louisiana team Newcomer of the Year in 2020
1 Jailin G Cherry 5-8 Sr. Pascagoula, Miss.
Started 14 games last season, averaged 5.8 ppg
2 Tiara Young G 5-8 So. Shreveport
Averaged 16.7 minutes and 4.8 ppg as freshman
3 Khayla Pointer G 5-7 Sr. Marietta, Ga.
Has career totals of 934 points and 341 assists
4 Destini Lombard G 5-9 Fr. New Iberia
Had 1,182 points and 661 rebounds career at Hightower HS
10 Ryann Payne G 5-7 Jr. Valencia, Calif.
Transfer from TCU, will sit out 2020-21 season
11 Emily Ward F 5-11, So. Bossier City
Walk-on who played in five games last year
12 Treasure Thompson F 6-2 Fr. Joliet, Ill.
No. 3 forward from Illinois as a recruit
14 Sarah Shematsi G/F 6-2 Jr. Annecy, France
No. 7 junior college prospect in the nation
15 Ajae Petty F 6-1 Fr. Baltimore
High school was 22-1 before pandemic shutdown
21 Domonique Davis G 5-6 Fr. DeRidder
Had 10 points, five assists vs. Memphis last year
22 Amirah O’Neal F 6-1 Fr. Los Angeles
Preferred walk-on and daughter of Shaquille O’Neal
23 Karli Seay G 5-7 Sr. Flossmoor, Ill.
Eleven career starts, nine last season
24 Faustine Aifuwa F 6-5 Sr. Dacula, Ga.
Third in the SEC in blocked shots with 63 last year
25 Rakell Spencer F 5-10 Sr. New Orleans
Limited to 18 games last year by injury
32 Jalaysha Thomas F 6-0 Jr. Ocala, Fla.
Made nine of 12 field goal attempts last year
35 Sharna Ayres G 5-10 Fr. Melbourne, Australia
Transfer from Marquette, sat out last season