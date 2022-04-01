The Krewe of Randle returned to the City of Plaquemine for Mardi Gras 2022. Plaquemine natives Cory and Andretta Breaux-Atkins were selected to reign as this year's king and queen. Cory Atkins is a graduate of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Andretta Atkins is a graduate of LSU and Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge. The Atkinses are members of the Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church where Andretta Atkins serves as recording secretary and legal counsel.
Cory Atkins is employed by SNF Flopam and Andretta Atkins is a partner with the Law Office of Vincent J. DeSalvo. He is an active member of the Delta Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and she is a member of the Tau Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. where she also serves as legal counsel.
The royal court included maids A’Naya Bloomer, Milan Davis, Emily Nash and Arianna Taylor, and princess Jraya Jenkins.
Festivities kicked off Feb. 12 with a brunch for the royal court at Portobello’s Grill hosted by Queen Andretta Atkins. The coronation ball was held on Feb. 19 at the City of Plaquemine Community Center. The parade rolled on Feb. 26, led by Francheska Gwenadette Peterson as grand marshal.
After the parade, the celebration culminated with a party hosted by the king's parents.
The royal court participated in a community service project whereby they collected personal hygiene items and donated to Victory Gospel Spiritual Growth Center in San Antonio. On Feb. 22, the royal court learned the history of Mardi Gras beads by viewing a broadcast of “Mardi Gras Beads” by author Doug MacCash, via Facebook live.
Andretta Atkins is the daughter of Roger and Berdell Breaux. Cory Atkins is the son of Godfrey and Cassandra Christophe, and Russell and Debra Skidmore.