Couple's restaurant offers Cajun, Asian food
The children of Vietnamese immigrants, Christine Cao and Billy Pham were raised in south Louisiana by parents who worked in the restaurant and seafood industries.
Now they’re putting those life experiences into Casian, a restaurant that will offer Cajun and Asian food, which will occupy a 1,285-square-foot space at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, in the River Marketplace shopping center. They hope to open either late February or early March.
Cao and Pham, who are engaged, were both raised by parents who arrived in Louisiana during the Vietnam War. Cao’s father, Charlie, owned T.C.’s Seafood in New Iberia and later B.C.'s Seafood in Abbeville before leaving the business to become a shrimper. Pham grew up in New Iberia with parents who were crabbers.
“I grew up in it,” said Cao, an Abbeville native and registered nurse at the Our Lady of Lourdes burn unit. “I went to nursing school, and after being out of (the restaurant business) for so long, we missed it. So we decided to open a restaurant.
“My fiancé and I grew up here and were raised here. We’re pretty much Cajun.”
The restaurant will offer seafood platters and traditional poboys but also Vietnamese dishes such as pho soup, lo mein and Vietnamese poboys. The food will feature Cajun and Asian seasoning, Cao said, and her father will help in the kitchen.
“We’re trying to develop the whole concept,” she said. “It’s the best of both worlds. We noticed every time we go eat it’s either Cajun food or Asian food. It’s never both. Our seasoning is a mixture — is a Cajun and Asian. It’s got a kick to it, you know?”
Dunkin' Donuts Express opening in gas station
A Dunkin Donuts Express will soon open inside the Tiger Touchdown No. 2 gas station in Milton.
Located at 621 E. Milton Ave. on the corner with E. Broussard Road, the gas station will open either at the end of January or the first week in February, said manager Sean Spell.
"We're excited to be bringing a world famous Dunkin' doughnuts and coffee brand back to the Lafayette market," Spell said. "The market is very saturated with coffee shops, so we're hoping bringing it here with a new concept where it's a quick grab and go, self-service environment."
The move marks the first time in almost 15 years that Dunkin' Donuts has opened in the Lafayette market, Spell said.
Dunkin' Donuts is in the midst of expansion and rebranding efforts. Last year it announced plans to double its number of stores in the U.S. to 18,000, which would put it ahead of both Starbucks and 7-11 in store count nationwide.
In the fall, it announced it would rebrand itself as simply "Dunkin.'
The express model allows customers to simply grab their own donuts and coffee and leave. Tiger Touchdown No. 2. also will feature a full convenience store and a deli, Spell said.
Airport count rises first time since 2014
After experiencing a drop in the past three years, Lafayette Regional Airport increased its passenger counts in 2018 by 9 percent, airport officials said.
The airport reported 451,543 passengers either boarding a flight or flying into Lafayette, up from the 411,818 in 2017 and 426,510 in 2016. It had 226,803 arriving passengers, up from 206,100 in 2017 and 213,024 in 2016, and 224,740 departing passengers, up from 205,718 a year ago and 213,486 two years ago.
The addition of 39,725 people departing and arriving in 2018 was like adding another month of passengers flying in or out of Lafayette, director Steve Picou said.
It's the first year that passenger counts rose since 2014, when the airport reported 501,101 total passengers.
Airlines' load factors, which is the percentage of seats on an airline occupied by passengers, showed a major increase in 2018 over 2017. Last year airlines had an average load factor of 80% of available seats as compared to 76% in 2017, the airport reported.
American, Delta and United all had year-to-year load factor increases, and September had the lowest load factor percentage for the year with 74% of seats filled, which was still higher than five months out of 2017.
Construction on the airport's new terminal began in November and is progressing, airport officials said, with no impact on parking or other airport operations. The new terminal, which is being built in an empty area away from the existing terminal, will double the size of the current terminal building.
Environmental firm moves to The Summit
A Lafayette-based environmental consulting firm has moved its corporate offices across town to The Summit Office building.
ATC Group Services signed a lease on the 24,500-square-foot building at 5750 Johnston St., a building previously occupied by Chevron USA. It moved from its previous location at 221 Rue De Jean, Suite 300.
Officials with Scout Real Estate, who represented the new owners who purchased and rebranded the property in March 2017, announced the move.
“When choosing a new space for the relocation of our corporate office, we were drawn to the amenities and technology of The Summit Office Building,” said John Mollere, ATC chief administrative officer.
ATC, which has more than 100 offices across the country, employs 60 at the Lafayette office and more than 1,900 companywide. The company first moved its corporate offices to Lafayette in 2009.
Joey Durel and Natalie Broussard of Keaty Real Estate represented ATC in negotiations.
Chevron USA had occupied all five floors of the 120,000-square-foot office building for more than a decade and moved out in December 2016. Real estate agent Sal Crifasi, who represents the new owners, has led the redevelopment and secured nine tenants totaling more than 63,000 square feet.
“With the addition of ATC to an already exciting tenant roster, The Summit is shaping up to be the most attractive and technology-driven office property in the Lafayette market,” Crifasi said.