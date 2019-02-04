This week marks the 40th anniversary of the start of the 1979 strike by New Orleans police officers, which forced the cancellation of Mardi Gras.
The decision to strike by members of the Police Association of New Orleans (PANO) came in the second year of Mayor Ernest "Dutch" Morial's administration after Morial angered some officers by choosing James Parsons, an "outsider" from Birmingham, Alabama, as police chief.
Other disputes simmered between police and the administration over wages and benefits. Morial's decision to recognize the Fraternal Order of Police, instead of the Teamsters-affiliated PANO as the sole bargaining agent for police officers, brought things to a boiling point. On Feb. 8, 1979, members of PANO voted unanimously to strike.
Carnival parades were set to roll Feb. 16, with Fat Tuesday on Feb. 27. After days of negotiations, Carnival krewe captains sided with Morial and the city and agreed to cancel their parades, not wanting to let Mardi Gras be used as leverage during strike negotiations. While the oldest krewes — Comus, Rex, Momus and Proteus — canceled their parades, 13 other krewes paraded outside Orleans Parish, including Endymion, which rolled in Kenner.
According to "Mardi Gras Guide" publisher Arthur Hardy, there have been only 12 other times in the 162-year history of the celebration that organized Mardi Gras parades in the city were canceled or severely limited. The other instances included the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War.
Though 1979's parades didn't roll, Mardi Gras celebrations continued in the French Quarter, with members of the National Guard patrolling the streets. As The New York Times put it: "Cancel Mardi Gras? You might as well try to cancel Christmas."
The police strike ended and officers returned to work on March 3.