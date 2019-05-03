As our visit to Denver came to a close, my friend Claudia and I approached the street poet just as he was dramatically reading a newly completed poem to a client. We listened in, were impressed and asked him to write personal poems for us, too. Rather than offering our own poetry topic or inspiration, we decided to switch things up. I told the poet something about Claudia for her poem, and she told him something about me.
He wrote the poem for her first. Claudia is still a journalist. He wrote about her dedication to democracy, the First Amendment and the importance of telling a story with as little bias as possible. The finished poem was a beautiful piece of writing that he constructed on the spot, as he typed on an old black typewriter. Once finished, he read it aloud with grand flourishes and then handed it over to my friend.
“You don’t take pictures of your poems to keep?” she asked.
“Every now and then, but not often,” he said, as he put a new piece of paper in the typewriter to start the poem for me. He then looked up and as he readied to start writing and smiled as he shouted, “Respect the ephemeral!”
The dictionary definition of “ephemeral” is “lasting for a very short time.” The crux of that definition is the relative meaning of “for a very short time.”
Dependent on one’s perspective, is “a very short time” measured in minutes, months or millennia? Regardless of the answer, there is a mighty internal tug-of-war between the ways we demonstrate value for the things we love or the creations that come from our hearts. Do we hold on to those things that are most dear? Or, could it be that we demonstrate more value by letting the physical things go?
After a week on the road, I’ve settled into my writing studio on Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, as a part of the artist residency program I’m attending. While the four days in Denver were sunny and warm, wintry weather rolled in Monday as we made our way to the ranch in Wyoming. At first, tiny snowflakes were falling, but within a few hours, giant flakes nearly the size of a 50-cent piece were slowly making their way earthward.
I am Southern and was giddy at the sight.
Being so late in the season, I didn’t expect to be so lucky to witness what almost anyone who grew up in the South considers as practical magic on this trip. Yet, snow covered the grounds on our first two mornings here. I could barely take in the beauty of the pure whiteness. Walking in it proffered a perfect crunch.
There are seven other artists here, all much more familiar with snow than I am, but even they agreed that it was magical as they each worked in his or her own studio — four visual artists, two composers and one other writer. The idea is that we are each given a lovely studio and other people take care of the necessities, giving us plenty of time and space to create, yet with the beauty of no expectations.
Having someone else take care of the details, food included, is a bigger change of pace than the weather, truth be told. It is beautiful, yet humbling. I’ll admit that I don’t completely know how to act, but I have faith that I’ll adjust nicely.
I’ve thought Wyoming was awe-inspiring since the first time I drove across it in 1987. I love its vast wide-open spaces. It’s the least populated state in the union, with approximately 577,737 people living within its 97,818 square miles — an average of less than 6 people per square mile. In comparison, Louisiana has about 4.66 million people living in its 52,378 square miles — an average of about 89 people per square mile.
Sitting at my desk, taking in the vastness of the view in front of me, especially when it was snow-covered, was perfect for me. A part of me wanted it to stay just that way. Settling into this high-ground haven and sinking into my work was easy.
But, it is May, and even in Wyoming the afternoon sun, these days, shines brightly. The snow melted by the afternoon’s end and revealed a new kind of beauty.
Respect the ephemeral.