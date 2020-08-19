Here are some of DSLD’s South Louisiana neighborhoods that are currently active

Denham Springs: Arbor Walk

Hidden Lake Estates

Hunter’s Ridge

Nickens Lake

Baton Rouge: Hunter’s Trace

Spring Gardens

The Cottages at University Villas

Lafayette: Acadian Meadows

Ambassador Gardens

Moss Bluff

The Estates at Moss Bluff

Covington: Alexander Ridge

Audubon Trail

Goodbee Square

Prairieville: Brookstone

Jamestown Crossing

Lakeside Terrace

Gonzales: Camellia Cove

Grand Oaks

Pelican Crossing

Silver Oaks

The Reserve at Conway

Zachary: Fairview Gardens

Mandeville: Jackson Court

St. Gabriel: Meadow Oaks

Ponchatoula: North Haven Estates

Silver Hill

Broussard: Paige Place

Addis: Sugar Mill Plantation

Madisonville: Village at Guste Island

View comments