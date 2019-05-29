Two-time Olympic medalist Hollis Conway will be the featured speaker at the Covington Community Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the St. Paul's School Briggs Assembly Center, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Covington.
A six-time NCAA All-American and conference champion for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Conway garnered medals at the Olympics in high jump both in Seoul, South Korea, and Barcelona, Spain.
Conway is currently assistant director of diversity, leadership and education at the Lafayette school.
For reservations, contact Dan John at (985) 893-4123 or email dan@danjohnsoncpa.com.