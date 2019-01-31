It was, incredibly enough, 50 years ago Wednesday when the Beatles gave their final live performance in an impromptu concert atop their Savile Row offices in London.
At the end of it, John Lennon offered, “I'd like to say thank you on behalf of the group and ourselves and I hope we've passed the audition.”
From four Liverpool lads who shook the world in the 1960s we fast forward to the present day, where four baseball throwing LSU lads hope to pass the audition over the season’s first four weeks and shoehorn themselves into the Tigers’ weekend pitching rotation.
This is an LSU team stocked with a rare depth of returning veterans all over the field. That includes the pitcher’s mound, where junior right-hander Zack Hess is a virtual lock to return as the Friday night ace and redshirt sophomore Eric Walker is back to reprise his 2017 role as the Sunday starter after sitting out all of the 2018 season with Tommy John surgery.
But you can never answer all the question marks. LSU coach Paul Mainieri and pitching coach Alan Dunn are left with a biggie: who to put in the middle of that rotation as the Saturday starter.
It is a question without an answer two weeks before the No. 1-ranked Tigers open the season Feb. 15 against UL-Monroe. But Mainieri said he feels confident he has some quality candidates to put out there to see who can come out on top before LSU begins Southeastern Conference play March 15 against Kentucky.
Mainieri’s plan is already in place for the “auditions” to start the first week of the season when the Tigers play their first Saturday game Feb. 16 against Army, then the following Tuesday and Wednesday with games Feb. 19 against Southeastern Louisiana and Feb. 20 at Northwestern State.
“We plan to start Landon Marceaux on Saturday, Jaden Hill on Tuesday and Cole Henry on Wednesday,” Mainieri said earlier this week. “Those are the three leading candidates, I think. We’ll see who emerges after the first couple of weeks and the other two will probably go to the bullpen for SEC play.”
In addition to Marceaux, a right-hander from Destrehan; Hill, a righty from Ashdown, Arkansas; and Henry, another righty from Florence, Alabama, Mainieri also mentioned Chase Costello, a fourth-freshman right-hander from Pompano Beach, Florida.
“Chase initially will be more of a bullpen guy,” Mainieri said. “But those three and Chase could have easily signed professionally.”
Mainieri said Marceaux, Hill and Henry all possess 90-plus mph fastballs and good command of their secondary pitches. Marceaux was the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana in 2018 and drafted in the 37th round by the Yankees. Hill was the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas and selected in the 38th round by the Cardinals. And Henry also went in the 38th round to the Detroit Tigers, though he sat out fall practice with arm soreness.
Ever the candid one, Mainieri said their speed and pure stuff is better than Walker’s, a slightly built but crafty pitcher in the Greg Maddux mold. Still, why not throw Walker on Saturday behind Hess?
The reasons are two-fold, Mainieri said.
“One, I don’t want to let him pitch as deep into games as the other guys,” Mainieri said. “He’s still recovering from reconstructive surgery.
“Two, Walker is the consummate thinking man’s pitcher. He’ll keep you off balance. When you have a pitcher who can change speeds a lot and move the ball in and out, that’s a great matchup on Sunday. I love him in that role.”
Still, it is a gamble going with a freshman in the middle of an SEC weekend, a spot where you are either trying to secure a series or trying to keep from losing one. Certainly, Mainieri would rather have an experienced arm in that spot, but he said the game has changed to such a degree where you have to depend on freshmen in key roles somewhere.
“There is so much turnover in the roster going into pro baseball you’re being forced to play freshmen,” he said. “The excuse of being young doesn’t fly for anyone anymore.”
And these freshman come equipped with their own brand of experience.
“Pro baseball scouts have followed them closely,” Mainieri said. “They’ve had in-home meetings with 30 teams. When they’ve thrown a pitch, 30-40 radar guns go up in the stands. They have an inordinate level of maturity.”
Maturity and talent that will have to get up on the mound and pass the audition soon enough.