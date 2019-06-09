A section of U.S. 61 over Thompson Creek in West Feliciana is undergoing structural repairs following damage sustained in the 2016 flood.
The two-year project will consist of replacing the southbound bridge and adding a beam, called a helper bent, to two others already on the northbound section of the bridge, according to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Rodney Mallett.
Helper bents are beams placed under bridges for support and to extend their life span, Mallet said.
The Thompson Creek bridge didn’t go under in the 2016 flood, Mallet said, but the strong rush of water as the creek flowed into the Mississippi River caused scour damage to the structure.
The bridge was constructed in the 1980s.
Drivers can see the beginnings of the project now with equipment and grading, but due to ongoing high water in Thompson Creek and the surrounding area, crews have yet to start the work. Mallett said traffic will be down to one lane each both north and southbound once the work begins.
Highway department data show that, in 2015, more than 13,000 motorists passed through the area in the average day.
Mallett said DOTD needs to build a detour, or crossover, road to switch work from one side of the bridge to the other. Right now the crews are doing the detour road work, but once the water levels are down, the traffic will move to one way in each direction on the southbound bridge while DOTD works on the northbound bridge.
The timing of the work is weather-dependent but is expected to be ongoing for two years.