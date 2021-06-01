NATCHITOCHES — One hundred and thirty seniors from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts graduated during the school’s 37th Commencement Ceremony on May 15 in Prather Coliseum at Northwestern State University.

Executive Director Steve Horton addressed the crowd. Friends and family were allowed to attend thanks to decreases in pandemic restrictions. Masks were still mandatory.

“Regardless of what obstacles are thrown at us, we always persevere, and as a result, we are home again,” said Horton.

Darrell Bourque, professor emeritus in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a former Louisiana Poet Laureate, was the keynote speaker.

Graduates from the region include:

Ascension

Sophia Abbahou

Charles Beam

Devyn Hambrick

Emma McCarthy

East Baton Rouge

Anna Cattar

Diamond Dixon

Rylie Fisher

Kaitlyn Kahn

Isis Frech

Isabela Landers

William Pugh

Lucy Silverman

Livingston

Savannah Cecchini

Katherine Jones

Riley Berry

Autumn Meadors

Cassidy Whitted

Tangipahoa

Madison Clemons

Julia Johnson

West Feliciana

Victoria McMillan

View comments