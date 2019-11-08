Rates for workers’ compensation policies are slated to drop in Louisiana by 8.4% by May 2020.

By comparison, rates dropped by 5.6% last year.

The Louisiana Insurance Commissioner approved the annual lost cost filing of the National Council on Compensation Insurance this week. Some factors which contributed to the rate reduction was improved workplace safety and risk management. Rates have been on the decline for years.

The National Council on Compensation Insurance gathers data and offers loss cost recommendations in 35 states.

The total Louisiana workers’ compensation market is estimated to be more than $820 million in total premiums.

The Louisiana Workers' Compensation Corporation, a private nonprofit mutual insurance company, has the largest market share with $213 million in premiums written in 2018, about one-quarter of the statewide market. The loss ratio that year for the company was 43%, records show.