First, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, had to substantially change its format from live to virtual because of the health threat imposed by COVID-19.

Then Hurricane Delta descided to pay a visit and the festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 9-11, was pushed back a week.

The event, a mainstay in Lafayette since 1974 and at Girard Park since 1976, is finally happening this weekend. \Artists can be streamed throughout the weekend from FESTV live on www.festivalsacadiens.com and on the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Facebook on Facebook Live.

While food is always a major draw for the in-person festival, organizers encourages folks to support the festival by visiting the official food vendors: Cafe 20.3, Fezzo's, Lagneauz's, Johnson's Boucaniere, Pouparts Bakery, Taco Sisters, Pop's Poboys, Acadien Slice, Central Pizza, Dippin' Dots, The Cajun Table, and Bon Creole Seafood.

They also encourage people to support the festival and local artists by shopping.

Official festival merchandise, including pins and posters, can be purchased at Cafe 20.3, Champagne's Market, Louisiana Hot Stuff and Grafx Plus. Merchandise can also be ordered online at stores.inksoft.com/festivals_acadiens_2020/shop/home.

Meanwhile, more than 60 Louisiana Crafts Guild Members will feature their unique creations on the Louisiana Crafts Fair website, and in-person shopping for art can be done at Sans Souci Fine Crafts, 219 E. Vermilion St.

Downtown Alive! will be kicking off the festival programming at 6 p.m. Friday with Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush. Here's the rest of the musical performances:

Friday

7:30 p.m.: Kickoff with Lost Bayou Ramblers, Salle de Danse from Blue Moon Saloon

8 p.m.: Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys, Scène Mon Heritage from Warehouse 535

8:30 p.m.: Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys, Salle de Danse from Blue Moon Saloon

9:03 p.m.: Joel Savoy & Linzay Young, Scène Atelier from Center for Louisiana Studies

9:15 p.m.: Pine Leaf Boys, Scène Ma Louisiane from the AcA

Saturday

4 p.m.: Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs, Scène Mon Héritage from Warehouse 535

4:35 p.m.: Zachary Richard, Scène Ma Louisiane from the AcA

4:55 p.m.: Goldman Thibodeaux — Louisiana Tradition Bearer Award, Scène Atelier from Center for Louisiana Studies

5 p.m.: T’Monde from KRVS 88.7 FM

5:25 p.m.: Horace Trahan & the Ossun Expresss, Salle de Danse from Blue Moon Saloon

5:45 p.m.: The Daiquiri Queens, Scène Mon Heritage from Warehouse 535

6:15 p.m.: Feufollet Trio, Salle de Danse from Blue Moon Saloon

6:40 p.m.: Nathan Williams & The Zydeco Cha Chas, Scène Ma Louisiane from the AcA

7:05 p.m.: Bonsoir, Catin, Scène Mon Héritage from Warehouse 535

Sunday

3 p.m.: Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Scène Ma Louisiane from the AcA

3:30 p.m.: Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours, Scène Ma Louisiane from the AcA

4 p.m.: The Revelers, Salle de Danse from Blue Moon Saloon

4:20 p.m.: Dirk & Amelia Powell, Scène Atelier from Center for Louisiana Studies

4:35 p.m.: Cedric Watson et Bijou Créole, Scène Mon Héritage from Warehouse 535

5 p.m.: Steve, Burke and Dolsy Riley, from home

5:25 p.m.: Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Scène Ma Louisiane from the AcA

5:45 p.m.: Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun, Scène Ma Louisiane from the AcA