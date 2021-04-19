Neyland Park preparing for Brees' FNA flag football league
Drew Brees recognizes new leadership, encourages registration
Sunday is the deadline to register for the Drew Brees Football 'N American co-ed flag football league to be held at Neyland Park.
Local league commissioners Brandon and Krista Mier will be offering a local option for boys and girls from kindergarten through 10th grade.
For more information on FNA Lafayette, contact Mier at (985) 373-1641 or Lafayette Parks and Recreation sports director Walter Guillory at (337) 291-8375.
UL's Ellyson earns weekly Sun Belt pitching honor
UL senior ace right-hander Summer Ellyson was honored as the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week after two outstanding pitching performances against Texas State this past weekend.
In earning her 12th Sun Belt weekly honor, Ellyson allowed 13 hits and struck out 22 in 18 innings to help the Cajuns beat Troy on Monday and then win the series over the Bobcats this pas weekend. The No. 13 Cajuns are now 34-7 overall and 16-2 in Sun Belt play.
In the two games against Texas State, Ellyson allowed nine hits, no walks and struck out 19 in 13 innings. Texas State only .188 against her in the two games.