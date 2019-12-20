Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is bringing his “Beyond The Fluffy” World Tour “Go Big or Go Home” to the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 22.
Iglesias has headlined and sold out the Staples Center, Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House. The stand-up comedian is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with 410,000,000-plus views. He has over 14 million fans across social media. He was recently featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 40 Comedy Players of 2018 issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels, a news release says.
“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” Iglesias said regarding the tour.
Iglesias stars in and executive-produces the multi-cam comedy series for Netflix, "Mr. Iglesias."
"Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential," the news release also said.
The series has 10 half-hour episodes now streaming globally on Netflix and has been picked up for 12 additional episodes, that will air in 2020. Iglesias’ most recent comedy special is also streaming on Netflix.
Tickets for the March show can be purchased at Fluffyguy.com.