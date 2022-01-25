Since the beginning of the spring semester, the students, teachers, staff and administrators of Walker High School have continued their support of the food pantry established several months ago to assist students who need food items from time to time to supplement their diet during times when they do not have access to meals provided at the school.
Blair Cox, one of the school’s counselors who works with the food pantry, said the service was initiated when teachers and others realized that a need existed for assisting students who were in need of snacks and easy to prepare food items. To address other possible needs, the food pantry also stocks some personal hygiene and similar items that students may need from time to time.
“Having the food pantry shows our students that we care for them and that we are here to help in more ways than just providing them with an education," Cox said. "We don’t want our students to go hungry on the weekends or during times when they are away from the school."
She added that complications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and then Hurricane Ida at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, added to the need for additional support for some students in multiple areas, especially those who might need something extra to eat from time to time. Some students, Cox said, also sometimes need assistance with obtaining clothing, uniforms and other things that are essential for participation in school classes and activities.
Food items that are especially popular with students, and that are needed at the pantry include cereal, beef jerky macaroni and cheese, cans of ravioli, beanie weenies, peanut butter, spaghetti and other nonperishables.
"We welcome donations and those who wish to contribute can do so during school hours which are from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on school days. Donations can be dropped off at the school’s main office or arrangements can be made for the donations to be dropped off at the school,” she said.
The school's food pantry is also assisted by the Mighty Moms, a Livingston Parish group of volunteers who, for many years, have been contributing to the nutrition of students in the parish through several programs that have undertaken.
The Mighty Moms, from time to time, deliver food items to the food pantry as needed, said Beth McCormick, who along with Dawn Birdsong founded the Mighty Moms. She said the organization also assists similar student food outlets at other parish junior and senior high schools.
“Walker High School, under the direction of Blair Cox, has taken the initiative to involve their students and others in keeping their pantry stocked and we help when there is a need. Walker High School has established a great program through their food pantry,” McCormick said.
She added that the Mighty Moms continue to work with the schools to assure that those students who need extra food for weekends and at other times are given something to eat. Through the Full Tummy program launched by the Mighty Moms several years ago, 600 bags of food items for elementary school students are packed and delivered each week.
The Mighty Moms work out of their warehouse at the Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs. The church has donated the space for the program.
Cox said students who are in need of food or other items usually approach a teacher to express their need and the teacher then refers the student to one of the counselors. Also, if a teacher perceives that a student is hungry and needs assistance, they can refer that student to a counselor where help can be provided.
Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre said that providing nourishment through the food pantry and by assisting with clothing and hygiene and health items is one more way that the school can meet the needs of its students. He added, “the food pantry also serves as a teaching lesson for our students. We welcome donations from the students to the food pantry and the student who is donating the food learns the value of giving and sharing with those who are in need. This is a valuable lesson. We want our students to learn the importance of service to others and the community.”
For additional information about the Walker High School food pantry, contact Blair Cox at the school through the school’s administration office at (225) 202-7472.