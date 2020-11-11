Jim Myers joined the Advocate’s executive team as Vice President of Finance in the fall of 2018.
Jim has been involved as a newspaper Controller for the last twenty years, most recently working in the Springfield, Illinois market for Gatehouse Media. Prior to his stop in Illinois, Jim worked with Gannett in Alexandria, La and Pensacola, Fl. Jim is married to his wife Charlene with two children, both boys – one located in Lufkin, Tx and the oldest located in Las Vegas, NV. They have one grandson. Jim enjoys golfing in his spare time.