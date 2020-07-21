LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin has been named among 85 players in the 2020 Outland Trophy watch list, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.
The annual winner of the Outland Trophy is considered the nation's top interior lineman, and, since the award's 1946 inception, former defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey (2007) is the only LSU player to have won.
Shelvin has also been named to the Nagurski Trophy watch list for Defensive Player of the Year.
The SEC led all conferences with 14 players named to the Nagurski watch list, and last year's winner, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, is also on the list.
Shelvin had a breakout season in 2019, when he started in 13 games at nose tackle and recorded 39 tackles and three tackles for loss in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's 3-4 scheme.
The 6-foot-3, 346-pound Shelvin is expected to have a major role in new coordinator Bo Pelini's 4-3 defense, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron said there will be instances where Pelini will use two big tackles like Shelvin and 6-foot-4, 340-pound nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika.
LSU watch list count
Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year): Tyler Shelvin, JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley
Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back): JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley
Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker): Damone Clark, Jabril Cox
Biletnikoff Award (nation's most outstanding receiver): Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall