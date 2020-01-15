Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS
Peabody 86, Northside 42
Port Barre 51, Notre Dame 41
St. Thomas More 56, Crowley 38
St. Martinville 62, Cecilia 54
Episcopal Acadiana 57, Lacassine 47
St. Louis 53, David Thibodaux 52
Delcambre 62, Ascension Episcopal 59
Northside Christian 68, Hackberry 61
Beau Chene 55, Northwest 53
Comeaux 80, South Beauregard 64
Jeanerette 62, Houma Christian 36
North Vermilion 51, Eunice 44
Catholic-NI 66, Loreauville 42
Westlake 63, Iota 56
North Central 69, LaGrange 43
Grand Lake 95, Gueydan 47
Opelousas Catholic 97, Southside 87
Vermilion Catholic 92, Erath 57
Bunkie 57, Westminster 28
Episcopal Acadiana 57, Lacassine 47
LACASSINE (47) E. Corkan 6, L. Corbello 22, G. Moore 2, A. Garcia 2, B. McMavon 3, T. Schexnider 11, K. Ashford 1. Totals: 11 (4) 13-18.
EPISCOPAL ACADIANA (57) Peyton Bourgeois 9, Adam Sabbaghian 10, Henry Shuffler 16, Jackson Spoon 2, Ethan Harson 5, Oliver Nickel 12, Luke Legoullon 3. Totals: 15 (5) 12-14.
Lacassine 10 11 18 8 - 47
Episcopal Acadiana 10 9 9 20 - 57
3-pointers - Lacassine: Corbello 1, McMavon 1, Shexnider 2; Episcopal Acadiana: Bourgeois 1, Harson 1, Nickel 2, Legoullon 1. Total Fouls: Lacassine 15, Episcopal Acadiana 16.
St. Martinville 62, Cecilia 54
ST. MARTINVILLE (62) Jalen Mitchell 19, Datayvious Gabriel 21, Javian Roberts 2, Harvey Broussard 13, Tanner Harrison 2, Brandon Singleton 2, Davontre Alexander 3. Totals: 19 (3) 15-25.
CECILIA (54) Ethan Howard 7, Cameron Menard 13, Kynon Toliver 1, Andrew Lewis 4, Logan Mouton 2, Jakobeuy Begnaud 8, Korreaun Babineaux 11, Joe Bob Wiltz 2, Avontez Ledet 6. Totals: 13 (8) 4-6.
St. Martinville 10 12 20 20 - 62
Cecilia 12 10 15 17 - 54
3-pointers - St. Martinville: Gabriel 2, Broussard 1; Cecilia: Menard 3, Begnaud 2, Babineaux 1, Ledet 2. Total Fouls: St. Martinville 8, Cecilia 22.
Peabody 86, Northside 42
NORTHSIDE (42) Demarea Dubea 14, Dazoreyon Siner 13, Everette Prejean 7, Zion McCoy 4, Johntrell Thomas 4. Totals: 17 (4) 4-6.
PEABODY (86) Marcus Jones 25, Melvion Flannagan 15, Amauri Coleman 11, Andrew Pearson 10, Thomas Miles 6, Kevin Jones 6, Kaijalon Smith 6, Michael Kaiser 5, Braiden Wagner 2. Totals: 33 (9) 11-12.
Northside 15 9 13 5 - 42
Peabody 28 17 20 21 - 86
3-pointers - Northside: Siner 3, Prejean 1; Peabody: M. Jones 4, Flannagan 2, Smith 2, Kaiser 1. Total Fouls: Northside 15, Peabody 12.
Port Barre 51, Notre Dame 41
PORT BARRE (51) Glenn Pickney 4, Kyeron Malveaux 14, Menkai Franklin 20, LT Pickney 3, Luke Leger 2, Frank Lazare 8. Totals: 19 (2) 7-11.
NOTRE DAME (41) Tyler Turner 8, Zach Lamm 14, Matt Bernard 4, Christian Hensgens 6, Teddy Menard 6, Nyles Billy 3. Totals: 10 (6) 3-8.
Port Barre 14 10 15 12 - 51
Notre Dame 6 6 18 11 - 41
3-pointers - Port Barre: Franklin 2; Notre Dame: Lamm 4, Hensgens 2. Total Fouls: Port Barre 9, Notre Dame 17.
St. Thomas More 56, Crowley 38
ST. THOMAS MORE (56) Braylen Logan 3, Spencer Hebert 2, Jaden Shelvin 9, Carter Domingue 13, Jack Bech 4, Reece Melancon 6, Noah Bourque 7, Christian Trahan 10, Bryce Bouillon 2. Totals: 17 (6) 4-9.
CROWLEY (38) Bryan Montgomery 7, Roderick Nelson 2, Braeden Board 9, Jaylon Wiltz 2, Kyris Savoy 6, Marquarius Thorne 12. Totals: 15 (0) 8-17.
St. Thomas More 12 14 17 13 - 56
Peabody 5 16 8 9 - 38
3-pointers - St. Thomas More: Domingue 3, Bourque 1, Trahan 2; Crowley: 0. Total Fouls: St. Thomas More 11, Crowley 12.
St. Louis 53, David Thibodaux 52
ST. LOUIS (53) Jadon Johnson 11, Karlin Hardy 4, Matt Fontenot 2, Nic Ughovwa 22, Terry Sherman 3, Colson Snider 11. Totals: 23 (1) 4-8.
DAVID THIBODAUX (52) Cody Brown 13, Chukwuka Nwanji 15, Jayden Geauthier 5, Jeffery Dural 2, Samuel Harris 2, Marquailon Mitchell 5, Kenneth Davis 10. Totals: 11 (8) 4-10.
St. Louis 14 10 15 14 - 53
David Thibodaux 9 22 10 11 - 52
3-pointers - St. Louis: Jadon Johnson 1; David Thibodeaux: Cody Brown 3, Chukwuka 1, Geauthier 1, Mitchell 1, Davis 2. Total Fouls: St. Louis 12, David Thibodeaux 14.
GIRLS SCORES
Crowley 56, Erath 12
Church Point 41, Mamou 37
St. Thomas More 55, Carencro 38
Lafayette Christian 95, Welsh 8
Notre Dame 50, Port Barre 22
Lafayette High 43, Lake Arthur 41
Northwest 60, Iota 46
Westgate 33, Northside 28
Kaplan 47, Abbeville 42
St. Martinville 59, David Thibodaux 32
Grand Lake 59, Gueydan 53
Catholic-NI 51, Loreauville 22
North Central 57, Zachary 54
East Iberville 53, Comeaux 38
Midland 42, Bell City 30
Opelousas 38, Breaux Bridge 32
North Vermilion 49, Eunice 42
Vermilion Catholic 63, Covenant Christian 24
Parkview Baptist 61, New Iberia 57
Highland Baptist 52, Central Catholic 44
Ascension Episcopal 34, Delcambre 29
Kaplan 47, Abbeville 42
KAPLAN (47) Je Johnnie 2, Jada LaCombe 1, Aliya Broussard 16, Whitney Boullion 6, Lexi Broussard 17, Jenna Romero 1, Madelyn Campisi 2, Blair Winch 2.
ABBEVILLE (42) Alissa Richard 2, Chelsea Stewart 9, Lekira Moore 18, Glory’yona Walker 3, Janie Istre 1, Zah’kereya Bell 3, Ja’Leariea Soel 6.
Kaplan 14 4 15 14 - 47
Abbeville 8 7 8 19 - 42
3-pointers - Kaplan: Broussard 2; Abbeville: Stewart 2, Moore 4, Bell 1. Total Fouls: Kaplan 14, Abbeville 21.
Crowley 56, Erath 12
ERATH (12) Alyssa Boutte 3, Alani Richard 2, Heather Green 2, Emma Pigott 2, Bailey Simon 2, Courney Dubois 1.
CROWLEY (56) Taylor Perkins 9, Akia Richardson 8, Myraneika Lastropes 9, Kentaysia Wilridge 6, Tmoni Jackson 8, Tyzaneka Price 3, Mya Lastropes 3, Caithin Dregin 4, Macy Butler 2, Khalee Meaux 2, Spititual Guidry 2.
Erath 3 0 5 4 -12
Crowley 15 13 15 13 - 56
Total Fouls: Erath 16, Crowley 9.
Church Point 41, Mamou 37
CHURCH POINT (41) Jazmine Boudreaux 2, Tra’Nassia Citizen 4, Mar’Tisha Dugas 17, Blair Moore 10, Mallory Mayfield 2, Kristen Duhon 6.
CROWLEY (56) Jakenzie Wheeler 2, Markaysha Jack 25, Brianna Thomas 10.
Church Point 11 8 10 12 - 41
Mamou 8 9 7 13 - 37
Total Fouls: Church Point 13, Mamou 15.
St. Thomas More 55, Carencro 38
ST. THOMAS MORE (55) Izzy Carter 3, Angelle Doucet 10, Claire Hader 14, Sophie Perkins 18, Annelise Davis 10. Totals: 12 (9) 4-12.
CARENCRO (38) Jacelyn Carmouche 2, Kevione Faulk 3, Kailyn Dugas 6, Jayden Lander 1, Lynn Griffin 24, Arianna Francis 2. Totals: 13 (0) 12-15.
St. Thomas More 17 15 11 12 - 55
Carencro 10 16 4 8 - 38
3-pointers - St. Thomas More: Carter 1, Doucet 2, Hader 4, Perkins 2. Total Fouls: St. Thomas More 16, Carencro 15.
Lafayette Christian 86, Welsh 7
WELSH (8) K. Cormier 4, S. Bergeaux 4.
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (95) A. Chassion 22, Z. Wilts 12, T. Johnson 10, M. Duffy 14, M. Sylvester 12, A. Simpson 16, K. Parker 4, M. Ward 2, K. Journet 3.
Welsh 5 1 2 0 - 8
Lafayette Christian 24 25 23 23 - 95
3-pointers - Lafayette Christian: Chassion 4, Wiltz 2, Simpson 4, Journet 1. Total Fouls: Welsh 4, Lafayette Christian 6.
Notre Dame 50, Port Barre 22
PORT BARRE (22) J. Kempt 3, R. Guidry 4, C. Hebert 11, K. Aymond 4. Totals: 5 (3) 1-9.
NOTRE DAME (50) M. Chiasson 2, G. Cates 9, M. Schmid 8, K. Broussard 2, E. Leonards 6, J. Schmid 13, A. Smith 2, D. Lavergne 8. Totals: 23 (0) 5-8.
Port Barre 7 4 6 5 - 22
Notre Dame 12 21 11 6 - 50
3-pointers - Port Barre: Hebert 3. Total Fouls: Port Barre 8, Notre Dame 12.
Ascension 34, Delcambre 29
ASCENSION (34) AK Charbonnet 6, Maddy Justus 2, Annie Mouten 12, Camille Blanchard 4, Dayton Musso 10. Totals: 8 (5) 3-10.
DELCAMBRE (29) Treasure Harris 8, Chloe Leblanc 3, Rhen Broussard 6, Amiyah Decuire 12. Totals: 9 (3) 2-4.
Ascension 3 11 7 13 - 34
Delcambre 7 3 12 7 - 29
3-pointers - Ascension: Annie Mouton 4 Camille Blanchard 1; Delcambre: Chloe Leblanc 1, Amiyah Decuire 2. Total Fouls: St. Thomas More 7, Delcambre 17.