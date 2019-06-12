Six recent St. Tammany high school graduates have won National Merit Scholarships.
Kathlyn M. Dannewald, of Covington, graduated from Archbishop Hannan High School and will attend the University of Oklahoma in Norman to pursue a career in environmental science.
Margaret G. Mercante, of Covington, graduated from St. Scholastic Academy and will attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville to pursue a career in medicine.
Matthew C. Richardson, of Madisonville, graduated from Mandeville High School and will attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia to pursue a career in sports management.
Dalton R. Lovitt, of Slidell, graduated from Northshore High School and will attend Mississippi State University in Starkville to pursue a career in aerospace engineering.
Benjamin W. Walker, of Mandeville, graduated from the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts in Natchitoches and will attend the University of Texas at Dallas to pursue a career in physics.
Lucien H. Maloney, of Mandeville, also graduated from the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts and will attend the University of Texas at Dallas to pursue a career in computer programming.