EVENTS
TUESDAY 7
Cocktails in the Courtyard.^ Degas House~, 2401 Esplanade Ave.~ — New Orleans Chamber of Commerce co-hosts the networking event and party, which features light hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and a performance by Burris. Free admission. 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 8
Cultural Expression: Monograms, Tagging and Tattoos.^ Gallier House Shop~, 1128 Royal St.~ — Stationer Nancy Sharon Collins discusses monogramming, graffiti and tattooing as forms of cultural expression. A wine reception follows. Tickets $10-$12. 6 p.m.
Scrabble Night.^ St. Tammany Parish Library Lacombe Branch~, 28027 Highway 190, Lacombe~ — Participants enjoy the board game. 6 p.m.
FRIDAY 10
No-Cook Friday.^ Christ Episcopal Church~, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell~ — At "Burger Night," dinner is served for $10, and desserts and beverages are available for purchase. 5 p.m.
Friday Nights at NOMA.^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle~ — Weekly after-hours parties at the museum feature lectures, music performances, film screenings and more. Free with museum admission. 5 p.m.
A Tricentennial Moment.^ New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint~, 401 Barracks St.~ — The party and performance is an Afro-Creole military and musical celebration toasting the music of Edmond Dede, Lucien Lambert, Basil Jean Bares Victor Eugene McCarthy, Thomas J. Martin Louis Moreau Gottschalk, Sister Marie Seraphine Samuel Snaer, Camille Nickerson, Prof. W. J. Nickerson , Antoine “Fats” Domino and Professor Longhair. Tickets $25-$50. 6 p.m.
Splash Bash.^ Ochsner Fitness Center~, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan~ — The family-friendly pool party has inflatables, floats, squirt guns, food and a full bar, and DJs and bands perform. Tickets $10, kids $5. 7 p.m.
SATURDAY 11
InspireNOLA Back to School Backpack Giveaway.^ Andrew H. Wilson Charter School~, 3617 Gen. Pershing St.~ — New Orleans public school students can receive free school supplies and a backpack at this community event. There also are speech and hearing screenings. Free admission. 9 a.m.
Red Dress Run.^ Crescent Park~, 1008 N. Peters St.~ — Runners of all genders put on red dresses to jog around the French Quarter. There's food before the race and an after-race party featuring live music by Remedy and Dash Rip Rock. Registration $45 and up. 9:30 a.m.
Life on the Bayou Heritage Fair.^ Pitot House~, 1440 Moss St.~ — The fair shows life on Bayou St. John 300 years ago, with an emphasis on connections to indigenous people. There are demonstrations, storytelling, reenactment, kids' activities and more. Tickets $7.50, kids under age 3 free. 10 a.m.
Bonsai Auction.^ Marine Corps League Hall~, 2708 Delaware St., Kenner~ — Greater New Orleans Bonsai Society sells bonsai, starter material and pots at this event. A viewing begins at 4 p.m. Free admission. 6 p.m.
Dine & Dance.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The Victory Swing Orchestra performs at the dinner series. Tickets $29.68-$64.99. $29.68-$64.99. 6 p.m.
50th Anniversary Gala.^ Fleur de Lis Event Center~, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville~ — St. Tammany Parish seniors are honored for their contributions to the community at the St. Tammany Council on Aging (COAST) gala. Mark Monistere performs. Visit www.coastseniors.org for details. Tickets $55. 7 p.m.
SUNDAY 12
If We Could Swim.^ Drifter Hotel~, 3522 Tulane Ave.~ — DJs Tony Skratchere and Nate White and MC Tennesicka Wulliams perform at the hip hop and bounce-themed pool party. Tickets $10. 6 p.m.
Oracle Gala.^ Ace Hotel~, 600 Carondelet St.~ — Author Howard Philips Smith is the guest host at the gala for LGBT+ Archives Project of Louisiana. There's a book launch, a documentary premiere and a meet-and-greet with Southern Decadence founders. Visit www.lgbtarchivesprojectlouisiana.org for details. Tickets $60-$75. 6 p.m.
Heavenly Host of Stars Gala.^ Hyatt Regency New Orleans~, 601 Loyola Ave.~ — Jeffrey Osborne, Sharon Martin and others perform at the gala benefiting Sisters of the Holy Family. Tickets $125. 7 p.m.
BOOKS
Vicki Salloum.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author presents her book Waiting for You at Midnight. 6 p.m. Tuesday. She also appears at readings at Barnes & Noble Booksellers (3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie) at noon Saturday and Maple Leaf Bar (8316 Oak St.) at 3 p.m. Sunday.
SPORTS
New Orleans Baby Cakes.^ Shrine on Airline~, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie~ — The New Orleans Baby Cakes play the Iowa Cubs at 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
FILM
CRITIC'S PICKS
Ant-Man and the Wasp —^ A bright, cheery distraction from darker, heavier Marvel Studios outings, this Peyton Reed-directed sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man reunites Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in a superhero caper of deliberately low stakes and enormous charm. (J.C.) PG-13
The Cakemaker —^ A provocative, unexpected and very moving German/Israeli co-production that is as unusual a love story as you are likely to find. (K.Tu.) NR
Eighth Grade —^ Starring a superb Elsie Fisher as a girl about to graduate from the eighth grade, writer-director Bo Burnham’s debut feature paints a beautifully, painfully honest portrait of adolescent girlhood. (J.C.) R
Hereditary —^ Anchored by a bravura performance from Toni Collette, writer-director Ari Aster’s devastating, implacably terrifying film depicts an American family coming apart in the wake of tragedy. (J.C.) R
Incredibles 2 —^ There is good news in the world tonight: Writer-director Brad Bird has brought everyone’s favorite superhero family back to the big screen, and we are all better off for it. (K.Tu.) PG
RBG —^ One of the great services that this clear-eyed and admiring documentary on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg provides is to emphasize not just her work on the court but how extraordinarily influential she was before she even got there. (K.Tu.) NR.
Sorry to Bother You —^ Rapper-activist Boots Riley’s joyous dystopian cackle of a directing debut stars a superb Lakeith Stanfield as an Oakland telemarketer who stumbles into that arrestingly surreal zone where racial identity, class rage and corporate malfeasance intersect. (J.C.) R
Three Identical Strangers —^ A scientific and philosophical inquiry by way of a detective story, Tim Wardle’s intensely compelling documentary tells the twistier-by-the-minute story of identical triplet boys who discovered one another 19 years after having been separated at birth. (J.C.) PG-13
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? —^ The goal of this exemplary documentary is not to tell the story of TV host Fred Rogers’ life, but to show the way someone whose formidable task was, in his own words, “to make goodness attractive,” and made it happen. (K.Tu.) PG-13
WIDE RELEASE
Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days —^ Fantasy epic about a dead man trying to achieve reincarnation with the help of his three afterlife guardians. With Ha Jung-Woo, Ju Ji-Hoon, Kim Hyang-Gi. Written and directed by Kim Yong-Hwa. In Korean with English subtitles. (2:21) NR
Brotherly Love —^ A Catholic brother is torn between his spirituality and his sexuality when he falls in love with another man. With Anthony J. Caruso, Derek Babb, Chance McKee, David Blackwell. Written and directed by Caruso. (1:58) NR
The Darkest Minds —^ Teens with strange powers unite to resist the government that has turned on them. With Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, Bradley Whitford. Written by Chad Hodge, based upon the novel by Alexandra Bracken. Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. (1:45) PG-13
Devil’s Cove —^ Lesbian lovers go on the lam after killing a jealous husband. With Chloe Traicos, Christelle Baguidy, Cameron Barnes. Written by Traicos. Directed by Erik Lundmark. NR
Christopher Robin —^ Winnie the Pooh’s friend, now grown, is stressed-out and overwhelmed by life, but his childhood stuffed animals band together to help him find his way. With Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss and voices by Jim Cummings, Chris O’Dowd, Brad Garrett, Toby Jones, Nick Mohammed, Peter Capaldi, Sophie Okonedo. Written by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder, story by Perry, based on characters created by A.A. Milne. Directed by Marc Forster. (1:44) PG
Forest of Lost Souls —^ An old man and a young woman, one of whom is a psychopath, bond when they meet in a wooded area known for suicides. With Daniela Love, Jorge Mota, Mafalda Banquart. Written and directed by Jose Pedro Lopes. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (1:11) NR
Never Goin’ Back —^ A pair of suburban Dallas waitresses scheme to flee their diner existence. With Maia Mitchell, Cami Morrone, Kyle Mooney, Joel Allen, Kendal Smith. Written and directed by Augustine Frizzell.(1:33) R
Nico, 1988 —^ The erstwhile Velvet Underground singer and musician tours Europe and attempts to forge a relationship with her estranged son. With Trine Dyrholm, John Gordon Sinclair, Sandor Funtek. Written and directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli. (1:33) R
Night Comes On —^ On the brink of turning 18, a young woman seeks revenge for her mother’s death. With Dominique Fishback, Tatum Marilyn Hall, Lovie Marie Allen, Max Casella. Written by Angelica Nwandu, Jordana Spiro. Directed by Spiro. (1:27) NR
The Spy Who Dumped Me —^ Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon play best friends unexpectedly plunged into the world of international espionage. With Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, Ivanna Sakhno, Sam Heughan. Written by Susanna Fogel, David Iserson. Directed by Fogel. (1:56) R
The Third Murder —^ A Japanese defense attorney suspects a dark plot is behind his client’s self-confessed murder of a wealthy industrialist. With Masaharu Fukuyama, Koji Yakusho, Suzu Hirose. Written and directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. In Japanese with English subtitles. (2:04) NR
What Will People Say —^ Raised in Norway, a teenage girl is sent to live in Pakistan by her parents and must adapt to the strict culture of her extended family. With Maria Mozhdah, Adil Hussain. Written and directed by Iram Haq. In Norwegian and Urdu with English subtitles. (1:46) NR
(Critic's Picks capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.) and other reviewers.)
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Grandma's Boy and Little Nicky —^ Two 2000s-era comedies are screened. 9 p.m. Wednesday. Bar Redux~
I'm Not There —^ Six actors portray Bob Dylan in the 2007 musical drama. 9 p.m. Thursday. Bar Redux~
Player Hating: A Love Story —^ Maggie Hadleigh-West's 2009 documentary is about hip-hop artist Half-a-Mill and the Albany Housing Projects. 5 p.m. Sunday. Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center~
Sick to Death —^ Director Maggie Hadleigh-West tries to understand medical practices around thyroid disease in this documentary. 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center~
War Zone —^ The feminist documentary by Maggie Hadleigh-West examines catcalling and street harassment. 5 p.m. Saturday. Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center~
Zanzibar, Dance, Trance and Devotion —^ Tamalyn Dallal's documentary anthologizes 26 traditional Tanzanian dances. 6 p.m. Monday. Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center~
STAGE
ON STAGE
The Best of Sinatra.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Spencer Racca portrays Frank Sinatra in this performance. Tickets $39.99. 11 a.m. Wednesday.
It's All a Big Mythunderstanding.^ St. Paul Lutheran Church~, 2624 Burgundy St.~ — The show pairs Greek myths with Motown classics as a Greek grandmother enlightens her grandchildren with the stories of King Midas, Apollo and others. Suggested donation $10, kids $5. 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
The Last!.^ The Drifter Hotel~, 3522 Tulane Ave.~ — Aqua Mob New Orleans presents the water ballet parody of The Last Unicorn. Sliding scale tickets $15. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
A Taste of Music: O Sole ... Vino!.^ The Crossing~, 519 Williams Blvd., Kenner~ — In this Opus Opera production, Bryan Hymel and others perform opera selections while wine and antipasti is served. Tickets $75. 7 p.m. Saturday.
Vieux Carre.^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St.~ — Tennessee Williams' drama about a young writer in a bohemian French Quarter boarding house is presented by Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans. Visit www.twtheatrenola.com for details. 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Waterworld: The Musical.^ Maison de Macarty Bed & Breakfast~, 3820 Burgundy St.~ — There are DJ performances and a pool party at 6 p.m. before a pool-based adaptation of the movie Waterworld. Tickets $15-$20. 8 p.m. Wednesday.
DANCE
The Art of Letting Go.^ Republic New Orleans~, 828 S. Peters St.~ — Terreze Williams choreographed the dance piece about releasing baggage and enjoying the simple things. Visit www.rawartists.org for details. Tickets $22. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
COMEDY
Amanda Seales.^ Howlin' Wolf~, 907 S. Peters St.~ — The comedian performs in her "Smart, Funny and Black" show. Tickets $25. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Monday.
Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Catastrophe.^ Lost Love Lounge~, 2529 Dauphine St.~ — Cassidy Henehan hosts a stand-up show. 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8 p.m. Friday
Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues (Big Mama's Lounge)~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick RedBean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9 p.m. Monday
Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Greetings, From Queer Mountain.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — The storytelling show features LGBT speakers. Tickets $8. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave. New Orleans, LA 70117~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.
NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Night Church.^ Sidney’s Saloon~, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.~ — Benjamin Hoffman and Paul Oswell host a stand-up show, and there's free ice cream. 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — Young Funny comedians present the stand-up comedy show and open mic. 8 p.m. Tuesday
Think You're Funny?.^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. Wednesday.
ART
HAPPENINGS
Second Summer Sundays.^ River House at Crevasse 22~, 8122 Saro Lane, Poydras~ — Art activities take place at the country house. Free admission. 11 a.m. Sunday.
Champagne & Art Tours.^ The Jung Hotel & Residences~, 1500 Canal St.~ — Free champagne accompanies a weekly tour of the hotel's commissioned artworks. 5 p.m.
Artist Talk.^ Ogden Museum of Southern Art~, 925 Camp St.~ — Topographical artist Jim Blanchard discusses his work. Noon Saturday.
Dirty Linen Night.^ Royal Street~ — Participants wear their soiled clothes from White Linen Night to receptions and parties at galleries along Royal Street. 6 p.m. Saturday.
OPENING
Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center~, 1618 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — "Entanglements," art and video works by Harleigh Jade; opening reception 5 p.m. Friday.
Severio's Gallery~, 834 Chartres St.~ — "Pink Slipped," show of rejected works by local artists; opening reception 5 p.m. Saturday.
Antenna Gallery~, 3718 St. Claude Ave.~ — "Full Circle," show using circumference mapping to explore access and social inclusion and exclusion; opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday.
Antieau Gallery~, 927 Royal St.~ — "Slow Dreamz," new work by New Orleans painter Max Seckel; opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Front~, 4100 St. Claude Ave.~ — "Calamity Jane," group show curated by Lee Deigaard; "Time's Passage," new work by Kevin Baer; "Havoc," new work by Claire Rau; "In My Lifetime, Vol. 1," new work by John Isiah Walton; opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday.
New Orleans Art Center~, 3330 St. Claude Ave.~ — "Perceptions & Experience," works by Rand Carmichael, Brad du Puy, MaryAnn Breen, Gavin Jones and Eric Felton; opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday.
MUSEUMS
Louisiana State Museum~, Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — "Big Wheel Keep on Turning: Steamboats in Louisiana," work exploring the history of steamboats, through Aug 19.
American Italian Cultural Center~, 537 S. Peters St.~ — "The Luke Fontana Collection," works by the artist, through December.
The Historic New Orleans Collection~, 533 Royal St.~ — "New Orleans: Between Heaven and Hell," history-based installation by Robin Reynolds, through Sept. 15."The Seignouret-Brulatour House: A New Chapter," model of a 200-year-old French Quarter building and historic site, through December.
Louisiana Childrens Museum~, 420 Julia St.~ — Historic French Quarter life and architecture exhibit by The Historic New Orleans Collection, through December.
National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — "So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope," film, photographs and more exploring Bob Hope's career, through Feb. 10, 2019.
Louisiana State Museum Presbytere~, 751 Chartres St.~ — "It’s Carnival Time in Louisiana," Carnival artifacts, costumes, jewelry and other items; "Living with Hurricanes: Katrina and Beyond,” interactive displays and artifacts; both through December.
New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins Diboll Circle~ — "Lee Friedlander in Louisiana," works demonstrating the photographer’s connection to Louisiana and the local music industry, through Aug. 12. "Carlos Rolon: Outside/In," works connecting New Orleans, Latin America and the Caribbean by the artist, through Aug. 26. "Veronese in Murano: Two Venetian Renaissance Masterpieces Restored," two paintings by Paolo Veronese, through Sept. 3. "Changing Course: Reflecting on New Orleans' Histories," contemporary art projects focusing on forgotten or marginalized New Orleans stories, through Sept. 18.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art~, 925 Camp St.~ — "A Precise Vision: The Architectural Archival Watercolors of Jim Blanchard," watercolor works by the artist, through Aug. 19. "Salazar: Portraits of Influence in Spanish New Orleans, 1785-1802," works telling the story of Josef Francisco Xavier de Salazar y Mendoza, through Sept. 2.
Contemporary Arts Center~, 900 Camp St.~ — "Constructing the Break," works from 29 regional artists curated by Allison M. Glenn, through Oct. 6.
FARMERS MARKETS
CRISP Farms Market.^ 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market offers local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Crescent City Farmers Market.^ Citywide~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square (200 Broadway St.) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; the French Market (1008 N. Peters St.) 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; the American Can Apartments (3700 Orleans Ave.) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and in the CBD (750 Carondelet St.) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. There also is a market in Rivertown (400 block of Williams Boulevard, Kenner) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fat City Farmers Market.^ 3215 Edenborn Ave., Metairie~ — Bread, jellies, jams, spices, organic soaps, eggs, clothing, accessories, crafts and drinks are sold at the market, and there's a puppy kissing booth and pony rides. 9 a.m. Sunday.
French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market features vegetables, fruits, flowers and other items. Visit www.germancoastfarmersmarket.org for details. 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Gretna Farmers Market.^ Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market features more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Grow Dat Farm Stand.^ New Orleans City Park, 150 Zachary Taylor Drive~ — Grow Dat Youth Farm sells its produce. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Marche Creole Community Market.^ ArtEgg Studios~, 1001 S. Broad St.~ — There's organic produce, prepared foods, locally produced crafts and art for sale at the market. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly Monday market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
St. Bernard Seafood & Farmers Market.^ Aycock Barn~, 409 Aycock St., Arabi~ — The market offers seafood, produce, jams, preserves, baked goods, crafts, live entertainment and children’s activities. Call (504) 355-4442 or visit the website for details. 8 a.m. Saturday.
Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.