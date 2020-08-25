MANDEVILLE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful is calling for nominations of groups and individuals that go the extra mile to keep communities clean, beautiful and litter-free, a news release said.
Award recipients will be honored at the Everyday Hero Awards Luncheon on Nov. 6 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on the second day of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference. If KLB is unable to conduct an in-person awards presentation, a virtual option will be conducted.
The deadline for submitting a nomination is Oct. 1. Nominate a hero at keeplouisianabeautiful.org/programs-events2/everyday-hero/.
Awards are available in eight categories:
Alice Foster Award: Louisiana's former first lady Alice Foster played a role in beautification and preservation efforts across the state in helping to launch Keep Louisiana Beautiful. The Alice Foster Award recognizes an individual volunteer for their exceptional legacy and leadership in litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling and beautification.
Golden Can Award: This award recognizes a public servant who displays a deep commitment to KLB's mission in their daily work by going above and beyond the call of duty. Eligible parties include state, parish and municipal employees, elected officials and educators.
Most Innovative Program: This award recognizes a successful beautification, litter prevention, recycling or waste reduction program.
Youth Award: This award recognizes a student or youth-led group (kindergarten through college) that displays creative thinking and effective leadership to engage their peers and make significant impacts in their community.
Outstanding Affiliate: This award recognizes a KAB affiliate that shows fortitude, leadership, creative and diverse programming, as well as community engagement.
Outstanding Affiliate Director: This award recognizes an affiliate director in Louisiana who demonstrates exceptional dedication to KLB's mission and exercises inclusive, professional and engaging leadership.
Corporate Leadership Award: This award recognizes a business that demonstrates a consistent dedication to KLB's mission, environmental stewardship and community enrichment.
Litter Enforcement Recognition Award: This award recognizes law enforcement personnel including justices of the peace, constables, judges, and code enforcement officers who are successful at enforcing state, parish or city litter and illegal dumping laws.