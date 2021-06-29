HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School hosted Middle School Band Camp, one of several annual summer programs, the third week of June.
The daily activities ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and consisted of concert band, chamber groups, master classes, jazz ensemble, jazz combos, improvisation, theory instruction and private lessons.
The camp was directed by Paul Frechou, retired Southeastern director of bands, with the help of a few Southeastern college students and B.J. Perez III, retired band director from the St. Tammany Parish school system.
“This camp is a wonderful opportunity for band students to bring their skills to the next level in just one week’s time. We had an exceptional group of young musicians in our band camp this year,” said Community Music School Director Jivka Duke. “All of the currently recommended COVID-19 restrictions were in place, and the students were very mature about getting the job done despite these challenges. They were eager to learn and performed a wonderful grand finale concert at the end of the camp. We hope to see all of them return next summer and bring their musician friends with them.”
For information about CMS programs and registration, call (985) 549-5502 or visit www.southeastern.edu/cms.