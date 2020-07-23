The Sun Belt Conference delayed the first date of competition for its member schools to Sept. 3 on Thursday.
For the UL Ragin' Cajuns, that new starting date only impacts a handful of events. The league said the rescheduling or cancellation of games will be determined by each program individually.
UL volleyball games affected are: Aug. 22 exhibition against East Texas State, three matches in LSU tournament Aug. 28-29 and a Sept. 1 home opener against Lamar.
Cajuns' soccer matches affected are: Aug. 9 exhibition game vs. LSU, Aug. 20 road game at Oklahoma State, Aug. 23 road game at Tulsa, Aug. 28 game vs. Jackson State and Aug. 30 home match vs. Lamar.
UL's first cross country meet wasn't slated until Sept. 4. UL's first football game on the schedule was Sept. 5 against McNeese State at Cajun Field.