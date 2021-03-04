Beth Chiasson isn an intranet and employee engagement strategist for Acadian Companies. That includes: Acadian Ambulance Service, Acadian Air Med, Executive Aircraft Charter Service, Acadian Total Security, National EMS Academy and Safety Management Systems. Yes, it’s impressive — there are more than 5,000 employees. And Beth loves her work.
Beth is also involved in the community and is on the community leadership council at Vitalant to encourage blood donation, which is so necessary at the moment. Beth herself has been donating convalescent plasma to help those recovering from COVID-19. She actually found out she had the antibodies when she gave blood. Yes they will test you; it’s something so simple that helps so much.
Beth is delightful, obsessed with The Beatles (and one of their wives) and is always a sure bet for a fascinating conversation. I’m pleased I know her.
What was your first job? I taught myself HTML in the mid-90s and, somehow, convinced others to pay me to build their websites. I was a teenager with zero training, but the internet was new and people didn’t know any better.
Describe a typical day in your life. My live-in assistant, Alexa, wakes me up at about 6 a.m. and reads the news to me. I work from home these days, so I don’t have to worry about doing my makeup or hair, but I do try to shower every morning. Coffee and maybe breakfast, and then I park myself in my home office for the next 9 hours or so. When it’s time to clock out, I drive 30 minutes to the gym and sweat as much as I can before coming home to a nice, home-cooked meal and some snuggles from my dog and one of my cats (the other one pretends I don’t exist). Bed by 10 p.m.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t stress when you don’t get the opportunities you think you deserve. Nobody will know you didn’t get those opportunities, so it won’t reflect poorly on you. Also, start a 401(k) as soon as you are eligible to do so.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Completely by chance, I visited a college newspaper office while I was in my junior year of high school and decided on the spot that I wanted to become a journalist. I had spent probably 12 years prior to that thinking I would be a teacher, so that moment changed my trajectory.
What values do you live by? Be true to yourself, never stop learning and always try to do the next right thing.
What do you most appreciate? That I live in a time when women are (mostly) free to do whatever they want.
What is your favorite journey? I’m a very literal person, so I’m going to take this literally and say my journey through the Panama Canal in early 2020. Everyone needs to take that route at some point in their life.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my car (which is crazy, because driving gives me so much anxiety).
What living figure most inspires you? I’m probably going to get flack for this, but I don’t think there’s any human on Earth greater than Yoko Ono. Can you imagine (pun intended) what this woman has had to deal with in her life? Yet, she has persevered, remained strong and is so damn cool, even at 88 years old. I really hope I can meet her one day (I tried to when I was 15, but that’s a story for another day).
What was the best advice you were ever given? Learn to be a problem solver, because no one else will solve your problems for you. Also, don’t take out student loans.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Please don’t come to me for book advice, but do call up your friendly neighborhood librarian!
What is the best thing about where you live? My house has a Keurig.
How do you "let the good times roll"? In spin class.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Married to Donnie Wahlberg.
What is your motto? Experiences over things.
How would you like to be remembered? I just want to be remembered.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I honestly never doubt myself, but I do doubt what others think of me, so I try to remind myself not to stress over things I can’t control.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Travel. Beatles. Saving money.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Just so I’m clear…” (I’m always asking people to clarify things.)
What is your favorite word? Tomorrow.
What do you collect? Bank accounts.
What food could you live on for a month? Boudin. Or anything stuffed with boudin.
What would you change about yourself? I *really* wish I could stop caring what others think of me.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Bridget Jones, I guess, but even she seems to have a better life than I do.
Describe yourself in five words. Nothing special, but tries hard.
What is your idea of happiness? Being on a cruise ship (i.e. getting to see the world without having to drive, cook or clean up after myself)
What is your favorite movie? "Trainspotting," "The Shining" and "Notting Hill," in that order.
What music defines who you are? Every pop song that came out between 1985 and 2000.
Who is your style icon? This question gives me anxiety.
What do you most regret? Waiting until my late 30s to get a tattoo.
What question do you wish I'd asked? How did you try to meet Yoko Ono?
What would the answer be? I invited her to my high school band performance at Carnegie Hall. I’ll never know whether she actually showed up, but I like to believe she did.