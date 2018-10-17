Kids love the chance to get their hands on things. And kids love trucks.
Put the two together and there's a fun time to be had — for a good cause.
The Slidell Noon Lions are sponsoring their annual Lions Touch-a-Truck fundraising event for children from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Fremaux Town Center in Slidell. The rain date is Nov. 3.
The event, for children ages 3 to 10, will include a variety of trucks and vehicles, and kids can learn about them and have pictures taken in the driver's seat.
The Lions also will conduct free eye screenings for children under 6.
Admission is $3 for anyone over 2 years old. Soft drinks and water will be sold for $1. A raffle will also be held.
For more information, visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/slidellnoonla/.