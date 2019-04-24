Two Scout troops sponsored by the Homer Williams Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8720 in Abita Springs recently attended the annual Avondale Scout Reservation in Washington Parish, with the all-female troop taking top overall competition honors.
The three-day camporee was a gathering of several troops that competed in demonstrating skills such as land navigation, lashing, knot tying, team building, tug of war, racing and cooking.
Troop 8720, the only all-female troop in the district, won first place in fire building, team building and in the overall competition. They also won third place in lashing and raising a flagpole and second place in orienteering
Troop 610 won second place in the Iron Chef Competition, which consisted of using surprise ingredients they prepared in a specified time period.
Anyone under 18 years old interested in joining either troop can call VFW Post 8720 at (985) 893-1493.