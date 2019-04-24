gs1.jpg

Scout Troop 8720, sponsored by the Homer Williams Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8720, recently took first place in the overall competition at the annual Avondale Scout Reservation camporee.  

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Two Scout troops sponsored by the Homer Williams Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8720 in Abita Springs recently attended the annual Avondale Scout Reservation in Washington Parish, with the all-female troop taking top overall competition honors.

The three-day camporee was a gathering of several troops that competed in demonstrating skills such as land navigation, lashing, knot tying, team building, tug of war, racing and cooking.

Troop 8720, the only all-female troop in the district, won first place in fire building, team building and in the overall competition. They also won third place in lashing and raising a flagpole and second place in orienteering 

Troop 610 won second place in the Iron Chef Competition, which consisted of using surprise ingredients they prepared in a specified time period.

Anyone under 18 years old interested in joining either troop can call VFW Post 8720 at (985) 893-1493.

