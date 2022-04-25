Hippocampal sclerosis is often associated with temporal lobe epilepsy. According to a 2015 article in the Journal of Neuropathology and Experiment Neurology, hippocampal sclerosis of aging is a neurodegenerative disease with high morbidity that usually affects people 80 and up, and it is associated with substantial disease-specific cognitive impairment.
The hippocampus is embedded deep into temporal lobe of the brain and has a major role in learning and memory, in addition to being affected in a variety of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The pathologic changes, however, of HS-aging usually extend beyond the hippocampus. The terminology of using “hippocampal sclerosis” is widely used to describe various distinct diseases, including hippocampal pathology associated with epilepsy, hypoxia, hypoglycemia, frontotemporal lobe dementia and others.
Because HS-aging causes cognitive impairment similar to, and frequently confused with, Alzheimer’s disease, it is often misdiagnosed as initial symptoms and rate of progression follow basically the same pattern. However, it seems that as the neurodegeneration continues, the two disorders separate.
Whereas memory impairment is severe in both HS-aging and Alzheimer’s disease, other areas such as visuospatial processing and executive function remain rather unaffected in most HS-aging cases, as the atrophy associated with HS-aging is highly localized in the hippocampus and nearby brain structures.
Hippocampal sclerosis has been established as both the cause and the consequence of epilepsy, yet it is characterized not only by the death of nerve cells but also alterations in the nerve cell connectivity and network behavior that underlie the development of chronic epilepsy and memory deficits.
Vascular risk factors were also observed in hippocampal sclerosis studies and researchers found that HP-aging cases were more likely than Alzheimer’s disease to have had a history of stroke or hypertension, or evidence of small vessel disease. Typical treatment for HS-aging includes prescribing the same medications used for people with Alzheimer’s disease.
HS-aging affects more than a million Americans. It is a prevalent neurodegenerative disease, the specific genetic, neuroimaging, symptomatology and pathologic characteristics of which are only beginning to be understood.
And although information on HS-aging is rapidly accumulating, classification for this disease is not universal. Further research is needed to better differentiate HS-aging and Alzheimer’s disease diagnoses, and there is hope to treat or even prevent HS-aging and removing this puzzling disorder that mimics Alzheimer’s disease.
Questions about Alzheimer's Disease or related disorders can be sent to Dana Territo, author of the upcoming book "What My Grandchildren Taught Me About Alzheimer's Disease." Email her at thememorywhisperer@gmail.com.