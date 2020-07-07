voting stock ballot election
ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Election day is Saturday.

Presidential primaries will be on the ballot in all parishes, and races for party representatives are being held in some parishes.

The election had been set for the spring but was delayed because of the risk posed by the novel coronavirus.

Sample ballots are available at the website of the Louisiana Secretary of State's office.

The following local races and propositions are on the ballot in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, according to the Secretary of State:

D = Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

O = Other party

N = No party listed

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Democratic Party

Michael Bennet

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Steve Burke

"Pete" Buttigieg

John K. Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernard "Bernie" Sanders

"Tom" Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

"Robby" Wells

Andrew Yang

Republican Party

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

"Bob" Ely

Matthew John Matern

Donald J. Trump

Bill Weld

LIVINGSTON

1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D

Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes

Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R

Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R

Chief of Police, Town of Albany

Ronnie Gregoire, D

Boyd Wild, R

Democratic State Central Committee, 64th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

"Mike" Deshotels

Kendall Losee

Democratic State Central Committee, 71st Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Lori Callais

Kathleen Dawkins

Democratic Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large

(5 to be elected)

Lori Callais

Daniel Carpenter

Kathleen Dawkins

Lynda Ingram

Sarah "Scott" Landry

Robin Parrott

Republican Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large

(5 to be elected)

Derek Babcock

Edith Carlin

Jonathan Rhett Davis

Mickey McMorris

Robert W. "Bob" Morgan

Joe Shumate

Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 4

James Kurts

Joe Mitchell 

TANGIPAHOA

1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D

Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes

Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R

Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R

Village of Tickfaw

10-mill tax rededication for general fund

Democratic State Central Committee, 72nd Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

"Tom" Hogan

Michael Martin

