Election day is Saturday.
Presidential primaries will be on the ballot in all parishes, and races for party representatives are being held in some parishes.
The election had been set for the spring but was delayed because of the risk posed by the novel coronavirus.
Sample ballots are available at the website of the Louisiana Secretary of State's office.
The following local races and propositions are on the ballot in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, according to the Secretary of State:
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
O = Other party
N = No party listed
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES
Democratic Party
Michael Bennet
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Steve Burke
"Pete" Buttigieg
John K. Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernard "Bernie" Sanders
"Tom" Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
"Robby" Wells
Andrew Yang
Republican Party
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
"Bob" Ely
Matthew John Matern
Donald J. Trump
Bill Weld
LIVINGSTON
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D
Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes
Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R
Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R
Chief of Police, Town of Albany
Ronnie Gregoire, D
Boyd Wild, R
Democratic State Central Committee, 64th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
"Mike" Deshotels
Kendall Losee
Democratic State Central Committee, 71st Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Lori Callais
Kathleen Dawkins
Democratic Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large
(5 to be elected)
Lori Callais
Daniel Carpenter
Kathleen Dawkins
Lynda Ingram
Sarah "Scott" Landry
Robin Parrott
Republican Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large
(5 to be elected)
Derek Babcock
Edith Carlin
Jonathan Rhett Davis
Mickey McMorris
Robert W. "Bob" Morgan
Joe Shumate
Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 4
James Kurts
Joe Mitchell
TANGIPAHOA
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D
Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes
Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R
Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R
Village of Tickfaw
10-mill tax rededication for general fund
Democratic State Central Committee, 72nd Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
"Tom" Hogan
Michael Martin